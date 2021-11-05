|EBONY Rundown: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington’s National Cathedral, Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Voting Laws and More|Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell to Host 2021 BET Soul Train Awards|Check Out The Folklore’s Latest Fall Campaign|Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix|Jill Scott Talks About the Reimagining of ‘Highway to Heaven’|Regina Hall Discusses Her Latest Investment in Clean Medicine|Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City|Chance the Rapper Speaks About the Mental Health Struggles of Black Men|EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More|Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat

EBONY Rundown: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington’s National Cathedral, Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Voting Laws and More

Colin Powell Remembered at Washington’s National Cathedral

General Colin Powell will be honored Friday during a private ceremony at Washington’s National Cathedral, CNN reports. The former Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman died on October 18 as a result of Covid-19 complications. While fully vaccinated, the 84-year-old suffered had multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s, making him immunocompromised.

Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Voting Restrictions

Thursday, the Biden Administration filed a lawsuit against Texas over the state’s new election laws, The Associated Press reports. The suit takes aims at the bill’s restrictive provisions concerning mail-in voting and voter assistance.

Meghan Markle Petitions Senators for Paid Family Leave

After penning an open letter to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer concerning paid family leave, according to Vogue, Meghan Markle has resorted to personally dialing up senators from both parties to advocate for the proposal, which is included in President Joe Biden’s social safety net bill. If passed, the provision will grant families 12 weeks of paid leave to recover from childbirth, sickness, and to care for ill loved ones.

Cynthia Erivo Tapped for Film Adaptation of Wicked

Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo has been cast to star in the film version of the Broadway musical ‘Wicked,’ Deadline reports. Ariana Grande has also been tapped to star in the Universal movie, which is slated to be directed by Jon M. Chu.

Fear of a Black Landowner

Cleveland Browns to Release Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns are in negotiations with a representative of Odell Beckham to release the wide receiver from the team, ESPN reports. “After careful consideration, internal discussions, and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed in a statement. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. 

