Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Their Baby Girl Lilibet Diana

All hail, Baby Lilibet!

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blessed the world and shared a lovely holiday card featuring their oldest child, Archie, and their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Baby Lilibet, who was born back in June of this year in Santa Barbara, California, was named after Queen Elizabeth, who often mispronounced her name as a young child and has since been intimately referred to by loved ones as Lilibet. The newborn’s middle name is derived from Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

The family’s holiday card sweetly displays a title of “Happy Holidays”with an image of Meghan playfully holding little Lilibet up while her husband and oldest child Archie, who’s a doppelgänger for his dad, look on.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family,” said the parents in their card.

Since her birth, Lilibet has unfortunately been subjected to scrutiny and media frenzy given the nature of her birth coming after Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the Royal Family in an attempt to lead semi-normal lives and seek immunity from the ill-will Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had received during her time in the family.

In March, His and Her Royal Highnesses also sat down with Oprah Winfrey to conduct interview about their lives as Royals, their marriage and to address other misconceptions.

The Duke and Duchess have been living in Santa Barbara since leaving the U.K. and have stayed out of the public view with very few exceptions.