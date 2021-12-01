Meharry Medical College Gifts Each Student With $10,000

Meharry Medical College, an HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee, gave out early Christmas presents this year. The school recently announced that each student would receive a $10,000 gift, the Tennessee Star reports.

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, President and CEO of the institution, said the funds would come from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds(HEERF), which the medical school received as part of the federal CARES Act in a statement on released video.

“I’m sure many of you are grateful for the break in the daily routines that the Thanksgiving holiday brings,” Hildreth said. “The chance to take a break, and assess what you’re grateful for in your own life, and contemplate the true value of friends, family, and colleagues.”

“I’m happy to make a very special announcement today,” he continued. “I’m proud and excited to tell you that on Wednesday, the Eve of Thanksgiving, we will give each of you $10,000 in cash. You heard me right… We felt that there was no better way to begin distributing these funds than by giving to these students who will so give so much to our world.”

Back in May, the school posted on their website that they received $20 million from the CARES Act, and had planned to use it “to establish a virtual simulation and telemedicine training program for medical students.”

The school did not clarify if this was the money they were using to give their students.

Although students are free to use the money in any way they see fit, Hildreth encouraged the student body to use the gift to invest in their education instead of holiday shopping.