EBONY Rundown: a New Michael Jackson Biopic Is in the Works, ‘Run the World’ Star Andrea Bordeaux Says She Was Terminated Over Vaccine Mandate, and More

Four Governors Poised to Life Mask Mandates in Schools

On Monday, the governors of four states—New Jersey, Connecticuit, Delaware, and Oregon— announced plans to lift mask mandates in schools, The Associated Press reports. The changes will take effect in the coming weeks. NJ Governor Phil Murphy called the decision “a huge step back to normalcy for our kids,” which comes after a “dramatic decline in our COVID numbers.”

Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works

A brand new Michael Jackson biopic is on the way. According to the Associated Press, producer Graham King and screenwriter John Logan are at the helm of the project. According to Lionsgate, which will distribute the film worldwide, the project will offer “an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop.” At this time, the cast of the studio film has not been announced.

‘Run the World’ Actress Andrea Bordeaux Says She Was Terminated Over Vaccine Mandate

Actress Andrea Bordeaux is responding to reports that she willingly left Starz series, “Run the World,” due to COVID-19 vaccine protocol. In an Instagram post, which bore a screenshot of a Deadline article stating that she opted to leave the series, Bordeaux denied the reports.

“Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired,” she explained in the caption. “I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words.”

Gabrielle Union Starring in ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Remake

Disney+ released the adorable trailer for its Cheaper by the Dozen remake, which stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The reimagining of the 1950 film, which traces the tale of a blended family of 12, is written by Kenya Barris and directed by Gail Lerner, according to Deadline. The remake is slated to premiere on Disney+ on March 18.

Ava DuVernay Says She’s Single, Child-free by Choice

In a recent interview with InStyle Magazine, film director Ava DuVernay discussed the manner in which she has organized her life, which includes her decision not to marry or conceive children. “There’s that line people say, ‘No new friends.’ But there can be. I can’t mature in my work if I don’t open my life a bit more,” she said. “I didn’t have kids by choice, and I’m not married by choice. I was able to embrace my career later in life, in my 30s. So I’m going to do what feels good to me, and I’m going to have fun.”