Four Men Arrested in Connection With the Death of Michael K. Williams

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Michael K. Williams, the New York Post reports.

Hector Robles aka “Oreja,” or ears, Luis Cruz aka “Mostro,” Carlos Macci aka “Carlito,” and Irvin Cartagena aka “Green Eyes,” were “all charged with narcotics conspiracy for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin” causing the actor’s death by overdose in September 2021.

According to the report, the suspects were members of a drug organization that operated on the south side of Williamsburg and were known for distributing cocaine that was laced with highly potent fentanyl.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows Cartagena allegedly making a drug transaction with Williams the day before he was discovered dead in his Williamsburg apartment.

Prosecutors said that the crew hid the drugs behind garbage cans outside 228 S. 3rd St. in Williamsburg, next door to Macci’s apartment.

A federal complaint stated that Cartagena had been selling drugs to undercover informants several months before Williams’ death.

On September 6, 2021, when police entered Williams’ apartment, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found by his body, the complaint said.

“More specifically, the NYPD found, among other things: a white plate with white powdery residue on it, a straw on the plate, and several glassines that were marked with the stamp ‘AAA Insurance’ and scattered on and around the white plate,” the complaint read.

The residue was sent to an NYPD lab and tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Announcing the arrests, US Attorney Damian Williams described drug use and drug distribution as an ever-growing epidemic.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” Williams said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico and is scheduled to appear in federal court there.

Macci, who has a long rap sheet of 23 prior drug convictions, appeared before Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron on Wednesday and is being held without bail.

Federal prosecutor Micah Fergenson told the judge that the crew continued to sell drugs knowing that their stash killed Williams.

“They knew they sold these drugs to Michael Williams and he died,” Fergenson told the judge. “They continued selling these drugs to customers knowing that might be the last thing they did.”