|Cynthia Erivo to Star and Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Blink Speed’|Michelle Obama Launches Coalition to Register One Million New Voters|Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Is Set to Open 5 Stores|Get Rid of These Items to Make Space for the New Year|Smithsonian to Return Benin Bronze Artifacts to Original Locations|John Legend Sells His Music Catalog|Meet Megan Brown, the Top Chef Firing Up Change|Celebrities and Luminaries Honor Sidney Poitier|A Praise Song for Sidney Poitier|Kanye West Set to Headline 2022 Coachella Festival

Michelle Obama Launches Coalition to Register One Million New Voters

Image: NAACP via Getty Images

Michelle Obama has launched a new coalition to register a million new voters across the nation in the run-up to this year’s midterm elections, Politico reports. 

In an official letter, titled “Fight For Our Vote,” Obama stated that the coalition will organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators to urge them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Election reform has been at a standstill in Congress since the bills were first introduced.

Obama referenced the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as the impetus for the importance of voting in the upcoming election cycle.

“One year ago, we witnessed an unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy,” she wrote. “From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans to vote. And in other state legislatures across the nation, lawmakers have attempted to do the same.”

See Also
New York TSA Will No Longer Seize Marijuana at Airport Checkpoints

Obama compared voter suppression tactics that have sprung up in several to “poll taxes, literacy tests, and laws designed to strip away [Americans’] power,” saying that “we must give Congress no choice but to act decisively to protect the right to vote and make the ballot box more accessible for everyone.”

The letter also includes a plan for recruiting and training at least 100,000 volunteers through 2022 to register for a massive turnout of voters; registering more than a million new voters throughout the country; and recruiting thousands of civil rights attorneys “to protect voters in the states where the freedom to vote is threatened.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!