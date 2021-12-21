Michelle Obama and Friends Want You to Get Vaccinated Because ‘Mom Said So’

There is nothing like sharing holiday traditions with family and being able to spend time with loved ones. With the year we’ve had, it’s definitely well deserved. However, being able to gather safely without hosting potential opportunities to spread COVID-19 is still of the utmost importance and requires all of our dilligence.

As Omicron cases are on the rise, preparing our communities by any means necessary may also include a little comedic relief as well. In collaboration with Made to Save, YourMomCares and the comedic troupe The Second City, Michelle Obama has partnered with the organizations to release a new public service announcement urging parents and their kids to get vaccinated. The former First Lady even brought some special guests to help state her case—other celebrity moms. In a video called ‘Mom Said So,’ Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys’ mom), Robin Paul (Chris Paul’s mom), Claire Stoermer (Zendaya’s mom), Pauletta Washington (John David Washington’s mom) can be seen urging Americans everywhere to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season so that #WeCanDoThis.

“We as Moms know how powerful our opinions can be,” said Sharon Feldstein, Founder of YourMomCares. “In a time when people are confused, especially kids, about who they can trust and what they should do, kids know they can trust their moms. Moms are always going to weigh the options and choose the safest and best one to protect their children. This is why we felt it was absolutely necessary for us to use our collective voices and opinions to let everyone know they should go out and get the vaccine. Period.”