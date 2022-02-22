Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama for America Strong, Passes Away at 27

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, has passed away eight days after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident, People reports. She was 27.

Bethel’s parents confirmed her passing on her Instagram.

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” the post read.

“She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas,” the post continued. “At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe.”

Last week, Bethel’s family shared on her Instagram that she was involved in an accident and “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma,” but did not share specifics about the accident.

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” they wrote at the time. “We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like.”

“This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her,” Bethel’s family continued.

Along with being Miss Alabama of 2021, Bethel was a conservative political commentator who was affiliated with Liberty University and Turning Point USA, the Heavy reported. Also, she was a reporter for the Right Side Broadcasting Network and a brand ambassador and executive producer of Miss Liberty USA.

Bethel’s family established a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of her medical and funeral expenses. Currently, the campaign has raised over $40,000 of its $500,000 goal to date.

In addition to her parents, Bethel is survived by her daughter.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Zoe Sozo Bethel.