Mj Rodriguez Makes History as First Trans Woman to Win at Golden Globes

Last night, the Golden Globes announced the winners of the 79th annual award ceremony. In an effort to be conscious about the continued rising of the Omicron variant, the show shifted to a virtual format devoid of a traditional red carpet and an audience.

Although the number of actors of color who won were once again very few, there was still a bit of history made. Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, singer and star of the FX hit show, Pose, and 2021 EBONY Power 100 “Entertainment Powerhouse” awardee, won in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. Rodriguez’s win cemented her in entertainment history as the first trans woman to be awarded a Golden Globe.

The dynamic Afro-Latina actress took to Instagram to announce and celebrate her well deserved win with an IG post. In a caption seen below, Rodriguez expressed her excitement on the potential for increased visibility for those within the LGBTQ+ community with as “the door is now open.”

Pose, which ended after three seasons this past year, centered on the intersectional stories of Black and Brown individuals active within the ballroom scene taking place in the 1980s. The show also illuminates the struggle for acceptance within Black and Brown communities, the rise of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the origins of ballroom culture. Rodriguez, who played house mother Blanca Evangelista on the show, also launched her singing career in 2021 with her popular song Something to Say.

Here are a few of the additional winners who took home Golden Globe awards yesterday evening.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story