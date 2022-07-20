Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special

Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Mo’Nique has announced her first comedy special with Netflix, reports Variety.

Mo’Nique shared the announcement in a video message posted to Netflix’s Twitter account on Tuesday, saying, “Can y’all believe this sh*t? I done came on home to Netflix.”

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

“I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special,” she continued in the clip. “Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so y’all stay tuned. And thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.”

The untitled special is scheduled to film later this year in Atlanta and additional info will be announced in the coming months.

Last month, Mo’Nique, reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix that was filed back in November of 2019. The comedian alleged the streamer broke the law when it gave her a “lowball” offer for a comedy special in 2018. Mo’Nique claimed that she was offered only $500,000 for a special, while Amy Schumer was offered $11 million and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were both offered $20 million a piece.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

While Mo’Nique has forged a brand new partnership with Netflix, she also reconciled with Daniels who directed her Oscar-winning performance in Precious.

During a comedy show in New York City in April, Mo’Nique and Daniels publicly made amends for their estrangement.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” he said in a video posted to Twitter from the event.

“She was my best friend, my best friend,” he continued. “Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … that was God working, through both of us. And we’re gonna f**king do it again!”

In The Deliverance, Mo’Nique will star alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins.