Morris Brown College Has Accreditation Restored After Almost 20 Years

Morris Brown College has regained its full accreditation after losing it two decades ago.

On Tuesday, the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS), a Virginia-based accreditation agency voted to grant accreditation to Morris Brown at its annual meeting.

In an official press release, President Kevin James announced the school’s exciting news.

“Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hardworking and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation,” James said in a statement.

According to the release, earning full accreditation is a significant achievement that demonstrates that the institution holds quality standards and is engaged in “continuous improvement.” The reinstatement allows the HBCU to participate in the Federal Financial Aid Program and will have the ability to offer grants, scholarships, work-study jobs, and federal or private loan programs. Currently, Morris Brown boasts one of the most affordable tuition rates in the state of Georgia at $4,250 a semester.

“Morris Brown offers a unique, affordable, and quality education that prepares students for success. This was truly the hard reset. This is just the beginning!” James added.

Back in 2002, Morris Brown was stripped of its accreditation because of debt and financial mismanagement. As a result, the school’s enrollment dropped from about 2,000 to less than 50 almost overnight.

James was officially named president in May 2020 and launched “the hard reset” for the college.

In April 2021, Morris Brown officially received accreditation candidacy by TRACS which means that an institution has met “basic compliance with the standards and criteria of TRACS and has been evaluated by an on-site peer team that found the institution provides sound instruction and student services.”

With its accreditation restored, Morris Brown may regain admittance to the historic Atlanta University Center (AUC), which includes Spelman College, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Clark Atlanta University.

Founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Morris Brown is the only college in Georgia founded solely by African Americans.