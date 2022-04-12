|Legacy Leaders: NASCAR VP of Diversity & Inclusion, Brandon Thompson, Talks Career Entry Points for Black and Brown Communities|New York Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin Arrested in Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme|Teyana Taylor’s Style Game Is Undeniably Fire|Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch a Babycare Brand for Melanted Skin Tones|Get Coachella-Ready With These 8 Denim Shorts|Multiple People Shot in an NYC Subway Station by a Masked Gunman, Undetonated Devices Found|6 Simple Ways to Refresh Your Home for Spring From Interiors’ Expert Angela Belt|Jessica Williams Dishes on ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and the Magic Skill She Would Love to Have|Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|EBONY Rundown: Snoop Dogg Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit, Kirk Franklin’s Son Arrested in LA, and More

Multiple People Shot in an NYC Subway Station by a Masked Gunman, Undetonated Devices Found

nyc-subway-shooting
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
Multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday morning and numerous undetonated devices were found, NBC News reports.

According to the FDNY, the shooting took place at a station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood where five people were shot and 13 more were injured in the horrific incident.

It was reported that a man dressed in clothing resembling MTA attire, was seen tossing a device in the subway station before he began shooting at around 8:30 A.M.

As the train reached the 36th St. stop, the doors opened and the wounded commuters jumped on the platform, shocking passengers who were waiting to board the train.

Eyewitness accounts report seeing people coming out of both the 36th St. and the 25th St. stations covered in blood.

“I was heading into 36th Street Station in Brooklyn when a young guy who was bleeding from the legs said people were injured and bleeding,” witness Conrad Aderer said.

The NYPD said that no”active explosive devices” were found at the scene.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 5-foot-5, and 175 to 180 pounds.

No arrests have been made, and schools in the area went into a lockdown or shelter in place in the aftermath.

Mayor Eric Adams is currently monitoring the situation but cannot respond due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn,” New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul shared in a tweet. “First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues.

Also, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the NYPD alerted commuters to seek alternative routes.

“Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn,” the statement read. “Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.”

