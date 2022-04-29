|Houston Based Nonprofit Normal Anomaly Hosts Inaugural Black Queer AF Music Festival|Feast On These Savory Seafood Recipes From Chef Ricky Moore|Beyoncé Announced as an Investor in Beverage Company Lemon Perfect|NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Black Woman to Spend Months in Space|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Throw Rave-Themed Baby Shower|Here Are the Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear Styles to Try Out This Spring|Pro Athletes Deebo Samuel and Michaela Onyewere Rely On This Health Drink for Muscle Recovery|Indiana State NAACP to Address Racial Inequity in Education|SportsCenter’s Sage Steele is Suing ESPN, Alleging Violation of Free Speech|Morris Brown College Has Accreditation Restored After Almost 20 Years

NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Black Woman to Spend Months in Space

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins speaks to members of the media after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASAs Kennedy Space Center. She is joined by fellow crewmates Robert Hines and Kjell Lindgren. Image: Joel Kowsky/NASA/Getty Images
On Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, Dr. Jessica Watkins made history as the first Black woman to travel for an extended mission at the International Space Station, HuffPost reports.

Watkins, a former geologist who earned a Bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a Doctorate degree from UCLA, launched off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to embark on a long-term space mission. Joining her are NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

“I think it really is just a tribute to the legacy of the Black women astronauts that have come before me, as well as to the exciting future ahead,” Watkins shared with NPR right before her mission.

While on the mission, Watkins will “conduct scientific research, perform station maintenance, and undergo training while orbiting the Earth.” The team is slated for a six-month stay in the ISS laboratory.

Born in Maryland, Watkins began as a NASA intern before working at multiple research centers in California. She was also a postdoctoral fellow on the science team for the Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity in 2017.

Watkins believes that Black women and other women of color are the future of space exploration.

“We have reached this milestone, this point in time, and the reason that we’re able to arrive at this time is because of the legacy of those who have come before to allow for this moment,” Watkins said in an interview with NBC News.

“This is a step in the direction of a very exciting future,” she added. “So to be a part of that is certainly an honor.”

