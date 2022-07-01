NBCUniversal News Group and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Partner on Racial Equity Initiative

NBCUniversal News Group and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) have partnered on an editorial collaboration to promote racial equity issues and help advance racial healing.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, “the yearlong initiative will introduce racial healing to a broader audience, illustrate how racial healing is already yielding transformative results across the U.S., and inspire everyday people to work towards racial healing and racial equity in their community.” Additionally, the collaboration will utilize News Group’s acclaimed journalists and renowned news outlets to spotlight stories that center on racial healing.

Throughout the year, the News Group will engage the nation’s leading voices through coverage to promote racial healing, develop yearlong digital content and produce an English and Spanish-language town hall on the National Day of Racial Healing on January 17, 2023. Also, CNBC will feature excerpts from the town hall that focus on economic inequality.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in the effort to recognize the racism that plagues our society and help to build solidarity,” said Yvette Miley, SVP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, NBCUniversal News Group. “It’s a journalistic responsibility to not only inform our audiences but also elevate the resources and tools available to help solve these issues.”

“Racial healing is a process that restores individuals and communities to wholeness, repairs the damage caused by racism, and transforms societal structures into ones that affirm the value of all people,” said La June Montgomery Tabron, President, and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. “We must reckon with the unignorable and longstanding realities of racial injustice, forged over generations. The collective outcry to change a long-broken status quo, the ongoing racialized violence across the country, and the continued disproportionate struggle with the impact of the COVID crisis—highlight the need for racial healing and renewing our commitment to racial equity, together.”

Starting in July, journalists from NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Noticias Telemundo will examine and report on racial equity through the lens of racial healing. The coverage will include profiles and investigations through an ongoing 14-part digital series on NBCNews.com. The digital series “will explore central themes of racial healing, including the progress individuals and communities make to recognize racism in our history, acknowledge everyday biases, and repair our society by building inclusive relationships and transforming systems and structures.”

The yearlong initiative kicked off today at the Aspen Ideas Festival, where the News Group and WKKF will conduct special sessions examining America’s history of systemic racism against people of color.