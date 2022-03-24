|EBONY Rundown: NCAA Accused of Violating Civil Rights of Black Student-Athletes, NeNe Leakes Tapped for ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition,’ and More|Women of the White House: Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young|50 Cent Inks Partnership Deal With the NBA|International Women’s Month: Artist K’era Morgan Creates Textiles That Spark Joy|Ciara Joins the Musical Film Version of The Color Purple|Women’s History Month Pitch Competition Elevates Black Women Business Owners|Hampton University Grads Form Equity Firm to Propel Black Investments|New Initiative Helps Formerly Incarcerated Reach Financial Stability|Peep Snowboarding Brand Burton’s Posthumous Collaboration With Virgil Abloh|Charlamagne Tha God Leads Campaign to Encourage Colon Cancer Prevention

EBONY Rundown: NCAA Accused of Violating Civil Rights of Black Student-Athletes, NeNe Leakes Tapped for ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition,’ and More

ncaa-black-student-athlete-lawsuit
A collective of Black Division I athletes have filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA. Image: Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

NCAA Accused of Violating Civil Rights of Black Student-Athletes

A collective of Black Division I athletes have filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA. According to CBS News, the lawsuit accuses the organization of violating student-athletes civil rights by placing a cap on their income, which has a disparate impact on Black students. The complaint was filed Tuesday by the National College Players Association.

NeNe Leakes, Lamar Odom, and More Tapped for College Hill: Celebrity Edition

BET is slated to revive its College Hill series with a celebrity twist. According to Deadline, the new reboot, produced by Edmonds Entertainment and This Way Out Media, will star NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug. The group will attend Texas Southern University as students in pursuit of specialty certificates.

Kandi Burruss Will Leave RHOA if Phaedra Parks Returns

After 13 seasons with the franchise, Kandi Burruss says she intends to remain a cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta for as long as the network will have her. However, she does not plan to stick around if producers ever attempt to bring back her former co-star Phaedra Parks. In an interview with TMZ‘s “It’s Tricky with Racquel Harper,” Burruss said, “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. I let her do her thing, and when they decide to do that, then, you know.” Parks was released from the cast after season eight after she accused Burruss and her spouse, Todd Tucker, of plotting to drug and sexually assault another cast member.

