|EBONY Rundown: Nipsey Hussle to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Quinta Brunson Lands Deal With Warner Brothers, and More|The Jordan Brand and Howard University Team Up for a 20-Year Athletic Partnership|For Him and Her: 8 Summer Sneakers To Cop Now|New Climate and Tax Bill Seeks to Address Problems of the Black Farmer Relief Program|The Legacy of Bill Russell Is Bigger Than Basketball|ByBlack Certified: 5 Black-Owned Food and Beverage Brands to Stock Up On|Tia Mowry Shares Her Favorite Family-Friendly Travel Destinations and Must-Have Packing List|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Lesa Milan on Embracing Luxury and Valuing Your Culture|Elevator Video Shows OnlyFans Models Courtney Clenney Attacking Christian Obumseli Months Before His Death|T.I. Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award

New Climate and Tax Bill Seeks to Address Problems of the Black Farmer Relief Program

black-farmers-81222
Image: Andy Sacks/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The new climate and tax law passed by the Senate will replace the $4 billion program that was drawn to help Black and other “socially disadvantaged” farmers but that never get off the ground, reports the New York Times.

Known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the bill, which passed the Senate this week and is expected to pass the House on Friday, it creates two new funds to assist farmers. One fund would provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who faced discrimination. The other fund would provide the Agriculture Department $3.1 billion to make payments for loans or loan modifications to farmers who faced financial distress.

The new program will replace the $4 billion initiative that sought to aid around 15,000 farmers who received loans from the federal government or had bank loans guaranteed by the Agriculture Department. They included Black, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Asian American, Pacific Islander, or Hispanic farmers who were subjected to racial discrimination or ethnic prejudice.

Senator Cory Booker lauded the passage of the bill in a Tweet.

“I’m proud the Inflation Reduction Act contains more than $5B dollars that will enable thousands of struggling small farmers to stay on their land and provide financial assistance to Black farmers and others who have suffered from USDA discrimination,” stated his tweet.

Prior to the passage of the legislation, many Black farmers were in the dark regarding if the relief that was promised to them would ever be granted. After applying for the funds last year, many Black farmers invested in new equipment to help defray their debt. Some received foreclosure notices from the Department of Agriculture this year as the program remained in limbo.

President Biden “went back on his commitment to help Black farmers,” said John Boyd, the president of the National Black Farmers Association.

Noting the country’s long history of racism against Black farmers, Boyd added, “Justice doesn’t come in alphabetical order in this country. Black is always last.”

In February, a study revealed that Black farmers lost approximately $326 billion worth of acreage in the 20th century.

The loss of land was one of the major contributing factors to the racial wealth gap in the United States and created a contentious relationship between the Black farmers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.