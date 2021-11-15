|Fear of God’s New Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season|Kerry Washington Shares Her Moisture-Boosting Skincare Routine|Mercedes-AMG Team Angered by “Biased” Decision in Lewis Hamilton’s Victory in Brazilian Grand Prix|New Orleans Honors Four Trailblazers on the 61st Anniversary of the Desegregation of Its Public Schools|Cop His Look: the 6 Grooming Products Influencer Randy Bowden Jr. Uses Daily|Black Mississippi Farm Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Are Paid Less Than White South African Workers|D-Nice Talks the Healing Power of Music and His Latest Wine Venture|Meet Mimi Quiquine, the Mastermind Behind the Latest Innovative Beauty Brand|‘Queens’ Producer Zahir McGhee on How His Series Explores Misogynoir in the Hip Hop Community|Louisiana Votes to Pardon Homer Plessy 125 Years Later

New Orleans Honors Four Trailblazers on the 61st Anniversary of the Desegregation of Its Public Schools

Three African American girls leave the previously all-white McDonogh Elementary School after spending their second day in the integrated school. The girls were escorted to the school in the morning and are escorted out in the afternoon by the US Marshals. One of the girls can be seen behind a marshal on the right. The third is hidden behind another marshal. Image: Bettmann.

Yesterday, the city of New Orleans honored the 61st anniversary of the integration of its public schools by four 6-year-old Black girls, reports ABC News.

The celebrations to honor the four trailblazers were initially planned for the historic occasion’s 60th anniversary last year, but the festivities were postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Nov. 14, 1960, Gail Etienne, Tessie Prevost, and Leona Tate were accompanied by U.S. marshals as they walked into McDonogh 19 Elementary School in the Lower 9th Ward; and at  William Frantz Elementary School, Ruby Bridges was escorted to her first day of class.

In 1960, the girls were chosen from a pool of 134 Black students who applied to attend the city’s all-white public schools. Before their selection, the students were academically and psychologically evaluated by the school board.

Gail Etienne, one of the “New Orleans Four”  who integrated the school 61 years ago, reflected upon entering the building surrounded by the racial hatred of white mobs.

“I was just afraid,” she recalled. “I didn’t know what was going on and what they were thinking.”

During the ceremony, U.S. marshals escorted Etienne, Prevost, and Tate to the same school they desegregated 61 years ago, accompanied by three young Black girls. To honor the historic moment, marshals placed a wreath of flowers at the school and the ceremony concluded with the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

On Friday, Tate said at first she didn’t understand the large crowds as she prepared to attend school on that fateful day. In a city known for Mardi Gras, initially, she thought that a parade was on the way.

“That’s what it looked like,” she remembered. “All I could see was police on horseback, holding the crowd back. And that’s the only thing I could relate to.”

The McDonogh 19 Elementary School was badly damaged in 2005 by Hurricane Katrina and is currently being turned into the Tate Etienne Prevost Center, a civil rights museum.

