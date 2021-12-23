|New Polling Shows Republicans Could Flip Two Senate Seats in 2022 Election|Georgia’s GOP Purges Black Democrats From Local Election Board|Indiana Bank Settles Housing Loan Discrimination Lawsuit|Congressional Panel to Investigate Astroworld Festival Tragedy|Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award|12 Festive Holiday Experiences to See and Do This Year|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’|California is Investigating Google for Discrimination Against Black Female Workers|EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More

The 2022 Senate elections in Georgia and Nevada are shaping up to be close, with the GOP hoping to flip Democratic seats, NBC News reports. According to polling conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Georgia race is tied. Republican candidate Herschel Walker, the former University of Georgia and NFL star has a slight lead with 49 percent and Sen. Raphael Warnock is at 48 percent among likely voters with a margin of sampling error of 3.4 percentage points. 

In Nevada, 46 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Republican Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general while 42 percent are likely to vote for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with a 4.1-point margin of error.

“As you know, Republicans only need to win one net seat to gain a majority and it’s becoming increasingly clear that we have opportunities across the country to win,” Jackie Schutz Zeckman, the NRSC’s executive director’s two-page memo read.

The polling in the hotly-contested Senate races comes as a result of President Joe Biden’s low approval rating in both states. In Georgia, 55 percent disapprove of the President’s performance while Nevada is at 56 percent.

“Republican candidates are well-positioned to take advantage of the current political environment and the NRSC, bolstered by our record-breaking fundraising, will do whatever is needed to support our candidates across the country and define the Democrats early,” Zeckman wrote.

