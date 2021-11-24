|Get to Know Chef Mello Gerard|An NBA Conundrum: the Incompatibility of Privilege Status and Social Justice|Holiday Gift Guide: 8 Stylish House Shoes to Keep His Feet Comfortable and Cozy|New York City’s Racial Equity Task Force Aims to Help Mayor’s Mission of Ending Mask Mandate in Local Schools|Thanksgiving Dinner With Anthony Anderson|Montgomery Closes Out 65th Anniversary Commemoration of Bus Boycott With Week of Celebrations|Angela Yee’s New Coffee Shop Amplifies The Drink’s African Origin|EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams’ Brother Addresses Dementia Reports|Peacock Releases Teaser to ‘Bel-Air’ Series|Local Rapper Identified as Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy

New York City’s Racial Equity Task Force Aims to Help Mayor’s Mission of Ending Mask Mandate in Local Schools

Image: GoodLifeStudio

Eric Adams, New York City’s newly minted mayor, wants the mask mandate in schools to come to an end. It’s a sticking point for the former Brooklyn Borough President who said in a November interview, “I think part of the development in the socialization of a child is their smile.” 

But as infection rates are seeing an upward trend due to more time indoors and waning immunity, the goal of having children go mask-free in schools will prove to be a balancing act—one that Bridge Philanthropic Consulting CEO, Dwayne Ashley hopes to make a bit easier. As the head of the city’s Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity’s (TRIE) grant issuing process, Ashley is working within 33 disproportionately impacted neighborhoods with significant racial and economic disparities, to ensure that vaccination rates align with the Mayor’s goal to have 70 percent (6 million New Yorkers) fully vaccinated. 

Ashley says that TRIE neighborhoods were identified due to their high immigrant and undocumented populations; low income and poor literacy rates;  as well as low voter turnout and concern for mental health support.  Moreover, they are localities that are slow to receive aid, assistance and resources that are available to other districts. 

Through the task force, TRIE Neighborhood Coalitions have been formed to increase local coordination and strengthen work that is already happening in these neighborhoods all across the city. Each coalition works to respond to community-based needs through sharing information, organizing resources, and providing fast and accurate feedback to the answers posed by constituents. The mayor’s goal of ending the mask mandate could impact the number of children vaccinated, thus amplifying the work of the task force.

See Also
Dr. Marcus Jones Named First Black President of Northwestern State University

“Bridge Philanthropic Consulting’s responsibility is to make sure that TRIE Neighborhood Coalitions are armed with the most current and accurate information to share with neighborhood residents so that parents can make informed decisions regarding the health of their children and by extension make NYC schools and classrooms safer,” says Ashley. 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!