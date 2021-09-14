Overall Poverty Rate Fell in 2020 Due to Stimulus Payments

United States Census data shows that when only factoring in cash payments made to Americans last year, the official poverty rate increased slightly to 11.4 percent in 2020 from 10.5 percent in 2019, The Washington Post reports. However, when stimulus and government aid payments were factored into the equation, data shows that the overall poverty rate actually fell to 9.1 percent from 11.8 percent. According to the U.S. Census, poverty is defined as having an annual income of less than $26,000 for a family of four.

Pregnant Woman Gunned Down Following Baby Shower

Expectant mom Shanice Young was fatally shot in the lobby of her Harlem apartment building Sunday morning while unloading gifts from her baby shower. According to CBS New York, the soon-to-be mother of two suffered a gunshot wound to the head while trying to break up an altercation between two men. According to police, Young’s ex-boyfriend is the suspected shooter. He has yet to be apprehended by police.

Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Threat of Flooding to Texas and Louisiana

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which touched land Tuesday as a category 1 hurricane, poses a threat of flooding and heavy winds to both Texas, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and Alabama over the next few days, CNN reports. Rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are expected in Louisiana.

Nicki Minaj Skipped Met Gala Over Vaccine Requirement

Nicki Minaj decided not to attend Monday night’s Met Gala due to the vaccine requirement upheld by event organizers. The “Super Bass” rapper took to Twitter yesterday, explaining to fans that she was not going to get the vaccine for the sole purpose of attending the star-studded event. “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she explained before following up with an anecdote about a friend of a cousin who she believes had an adverse reaction, which included swollen testicles and impotence.