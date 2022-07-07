|EBONY Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Speaks About Her Golf Award and How the Sport Is Opening Up Doors to Our Community|July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians|Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures|Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus|Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender|Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, and More|Preliminary Injunction Filed Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’|California Woman Receives Pardon 27 Years After Killing Abuser as a Teenager|BBQ Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Shares Her Award-Winning Recipes and Signature Sauce|The Best Street Style Looks From Milan SS23 Men’s Shows

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. Image: Robert Kamau/GC Images.
Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, was sentenced to probation and home detention on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender, reports CBS Los Angeles. 

Also, he was ordered to pay “a $55,000 fine as part of his sentence of three years’ probation and a year in-home detention,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the latest hearing, prosecutors argued that house detention was not an adequate sentence for Petty and urged the judge to consider giving him further prison time.

Petty had previously pleaded not guilty in a 2020 court appearance but last year, he pleaded guilty to the federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

He was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, and following his conviction, he served just under four and a half years in prison. As a condition of his sentence, he was obligated to register as a sex offender whenever he relocates.

Back in 2021, Petty and Minaj were sued by Jennifer Houghby who claimed the couple “harassed and intimidated her to retract her 1994 rape allegations.”

Under U.S. law, registered sex offenders have five days to update their details if their residence changes.

