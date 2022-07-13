Nigerian-American Filmmaker Julius Onah Set to Direct ‘Captain America 4’

Marvel Studios announced that Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah will direct the fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who after much trepidation, is now ready to accept the shield as the next Captain America, following the storyline of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Born in Markurdi, Nigeria, Onah first came to prominence as a filmmaker as a student at NYU when his thesis movie was executive produced by Spike Lee.

Onah is best known for directing the popular Netflix sci-fi thriller The Cloverfield Paradox and the social thriller Luce. Recently, he co-wrote Samo Lives, a biopic on the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat, and is slated to direct the college admissions thriller Bad Genius.

Although a date for the film hasn’t been given, it’s expected to premiere in theaters later next year or in 2024.