|British Olympian Mo Farah Shares He Was Trafficked as a Child, Jury Finds 2017 Shooting of Charleena Lyles Justified, and More|Nigerian-American Filmmaker Julius Onah Set to Direct ‘Captain America 4’|Fashion, Beauty and Grooming Must-Haves to Snag During the Amazon Prime Day Sale|Kim Fields, in ‘The Upshaws,’ Is Continuing the Blueprint and Tradition of Black Comedic Style|Glory Gardens Creates Edible Ecosystems to Provide New Orleans Residents With Fresh Produce|7 Barbiecore Trend Pieces That Every Pink-Loving Plus Fashionista Needs|Olympic Medalist Kim Glass Suffers Facial Fractures After Being Attacked With a Pipe by a Homeless Man|At Least 15 Dead in a Mass Shooting at a Bar in Soweto, South Africa|Introducing Mela: A Black, Women-Owned Wine Brand 15 Years in the Making|South African Actress Busisiwe Lurayi, Star of ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ Passes Away at 36

Nigerian-American Filmmaker Julius Onah Set to Direct ‘Captain America 4’

Julius-onah
Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Marvel Studios announced that Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah will direct the fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who after much trepidation, is now ready to accept the shield as the next Captain America, following the storyline of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Born in Markurdi, Nigeria, Onah first came to prominence as a filmmaker as a student at NYU when his thesis movie was executive produced by Spike Lee.

Onah is best known for directing the popular Netflix sci-fi thriller The Cloverfield Paradox and the social thriller Luce. Recently, he co-wrote Samo Lives, a biopic on the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat, and is slated to direct the college admissions thriller Bad Genius.

Although a date for the film hasn’t been given, it’s expected to premiere in theaters later next year or in 2024.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.