|Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special|Legendary Bassist and R&B Singer Michael Henderson Passes Away at 71|Nikole Hannah-Jones Reaches Settlement Over Tenure Dispute|Respect for Marriage Act Necessary for LGBTQ+ Americans Says Equal Rights Organization|Reproductive Rights at Center of VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to NAACP Convention|Globetrotter Tenicka Boyd Uses her Platform to Promote Black Travel and Social Justice|New Study Finds Black Professionals in the UK Face Significant Barriers at Work|House Passes Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage|Eddie Murphy to Star in Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’|Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed, Hit Show ‘Desus & Mero’ Not Returning For Fifth Season, And More

Nikole Hannah-Jones Reaches Settlement Over Tenure Dispute

Nikole Hannah-Jones. Image: courtesy of Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Image
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of the “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones has reached a settlement with the University of North Carolina over a tenure dispute, reports The New York Times.

“The steps taken to resolve the lingering potential legal action posed by Ms. Hannah-Jones will hopefully help to close this chapter and give the university the space to focus on moving forward,” David Boliek, chair of the university’s board of trustees, said in a statement.

Boliek added that the settlement was for less than $75,000.

Last April, UNC announced that Hannah-Jones was chosen as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the school. Although she received a recommendation from the tenure committee, her tenure was initially denied by the UNC board of trustees. After protests from alumni, faculty, and students on her behalf, the board changed its decision and offered tenure.

After the ordeal, Hannah-Jones decided to resign from UNC and take her talents to Howard University where she joined the faculty as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. Also at Howard, she founded the Center of Journalism and Democracy, which aims to “focus on training and supporting aspiring journalists in acquiring the investigative skills and historical analytical expertise needed to cover the crisis our democracy is facing.”

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund Inc., which served as the legal advisors to Hannah-Jones, released a statement saying they were “pleased to have reached a settlement and believed the agreement would support the university’s work toward addressing racial inequity.”

“Ms. Hannah-Jones is grateful to have this matter behind her,” said Janai S. Nelson, the president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund. “And she looks forward to continuing her professional work committed to using the power of investigative journalism to expose the truth about the manifestations of racism in our society and training the next generation of aspiring journalists to do the same at her academic home of Howard University.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.