Non-Profit Generation Hope Speaks Out Against the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Image: Apu GOMES / AFP
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade almost fifty years later, many companies and organizations have spoken out in disdain over the decision and the rollback of the constitutional right to abortion.. One of these many organizations is the non-profit Generation Hope.

Generation Hope merges entities engaged in public policy and education to fuel systemic change for young parents through immersive programming. Founded by author and activist Nicole Lynn Lewis, the non-profit offers a variety of mentorship opportunities to support the advancement of the organization and those they serve.

The organization called upon government officials and legislatures to ensure that the proper aid is given to those who need it most as a result of this rollback. They also charged institutions of higher education to do the same.

“Today’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade will undoubtedly have a significant impact on women and people across the country ⸺ particularly women of color and young mothers. Young mothers of color who lie at this intersection will likely experience disproportionate setbacks. This decision amplifies the many economic, social, psychological, and racial elements that impact young parents and their children. Currently, millions of young parents lack adequate resources to provide thriving and healthy lives for their children.” 

This Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on people of color, largely Black women, who have historically been disenfranchised by medical practices in this country, especially as it pertains to gynecology.

“Millions of young parents have limited to no access to child care, paid leave, housing and food security, and a myriad of other necessary resources that ensure young parents and their children can prosper. Fewer than 2% of teen mothers earn a college degree before age 30; fewer than 50% earn a high school diploma by the same age. Nearly 40% of the children living with young parents currently live in poverty. These realities are why measures must be taken immediately at legislative and educational levels to insulate adequate support for young families.” 

