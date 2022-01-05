|North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats|Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’|Ingrid Best Launches iBest Wines Amplifying South African Vintages|ColorComm Continues Efforts to Diversify Media and Communications Industry Through HBCU Fellows Program|Pizza Hut New Menu Offering Benefits Reading Literacy|Buy This: Tropic Isle Living’s New Gel Will Hold You Down and Revive Your Snatched Edges|Antonio Brown’s Immense Talent Is No Longer Worth the Immense Headache|Director Nicole Sylvester’s Debut Film ‘Maya & Her Lover’ Released on All Digital Platforms|Maxine McNair, the Last Living Parent of a Child Killed in the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombing, Passes Away at 93|Rep. Bobby Rush to Retire After 30 Years in Congress

North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats

An aerial view of North Carolina Central University's campus. Image: Ryan Herron/Getty Images

Tuesday evening, North Carolina Central University was one of approximately 8 Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received phone call messages about threats of a potential bomb on the respective campuses. Following the report of the bomb threat, notification alerts were sent to students, faculty and staff where they were then escorted to a safer area.

Although there were no reports of explosives actual bombs, NC Central University evacuated the small population of students who were present on campus as students weren’t scheduled for an official move in until Wednesday, January 5th with classes starting next Monday, January 10th. While students awaited for the bomb squad to finish a sweep of the campus, they were taken to St Joseph AME Church. The students were permitted to return to campus following an all-clear around 9:15 pm, about four hours after the initial scare.

The Durham Police Department, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Durham City/County Emergency Management, North Carolina State University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Police Departments worked in collaboration with NC Central University’s police department to ensure that all safety measures were executed and the proper precautions were taken.

Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M, Norfolk State, Xavier University, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University and Howard University were other HBCUs included on the list of schools who received the threats as well.

See Also
Introducing EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens Competition

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!