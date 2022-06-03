|Chef Gregory Collier is the First Charlotte Chef to Be Named a James Beard Finalist|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month|LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire|‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Launches Program for Writers of Color at USC’s School Of Cinematic Arts|Lizzo’s Second Yitty Collection Is Out Now|R&B Singer Kehlani Stars in H&M’s Sustainable Swimwear Campaign|Coco Gauff Advances to Her First French Open Final|Editor’s Letter: H.E.R. and Dad Kenny Wilson’s Special Bond|EBONY Rundown: Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted, Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses the Oscars Incident, and More

EBONY Rundown: Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted, Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses the Oscars Incident, and More

Payton_Gendron
Payton Gendron, the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooter. Image: Scott Olson for Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Buffalo Supermarket Gunman Indicted

Payton Gendron, the white man accused of murdering 10 Black individuals in a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York was indicted today on hate crime and domestic terrorism charges. 

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About the Oscars Incident for the First Time

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith took time to address the Oscar incident that occurred earlier this year in which her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the televised 64th Annual Academy Awards show. Smith later apologized and accepted all disciplinary actions taken toward him as a result.

In the episode, Pinkett Smith says that her and her husband will continue to “figure this thing called life out together” as she hopes for healing and reconciliation.

Blogger Tasha K Files to Appeal Verdict in Cardi B Case

Six months after being found guilty in the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Cardi B, Tasha K has filed to appeal the verdict. 

After updating her previous appeal, she is requesting that the judge throw out the approximate $4 million judgment made. She is requesting this on the basis of jurors not seeing “who Cardi really is.” 

Aunjanue Ellis Speaks Out About Her Bisexual Identity

In an interview with Variety on the first day of Pride Month, King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis spoke about her unapologetic identity as a Black, bisexual woman. When asked why she has never previously discussed her sexuality, she states that she was never asked.

Nationwide Recall on Strawberries After Potential Linkage to Hepatitis A Outbreak

The F.D.A. is investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the U.S. and Canada. Public health officials believe the outbreak is derived from organic strawberries bought between March 5 and April 25 from brands FreshKampo and H-E-B sold at Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Weis Markets. Health officials are encouraging individuals who purchased strawberries from those food chains during that period to discard them immediately.

The outbreak has caused 10 deaths in Canada and many to become ill in the United States.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.