EBONY Rundown: Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted, Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses the Oscars Incident, and More

Buffalo Supermarket Gunman Indicted

Payton Gendron, the white man accused of murdering 10 Black individuals in a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York was indicted today on hate crime and domestic terrorism charges.

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About the Oscars Incident for the First Time

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith took time to address the Oscar incident that occurred earlier this year in which her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the televised 64th Annual Academy Awards show. Smith later apologized and accepted all disciplinary actions taken toward him as a result.

In the episode, Pinkett Smith says that her and her husband will continue to “figure this thing called life out together” as she hopes for healing and reconciliation.

Blogger Tasha K Files to Appeal Verdict in Cardi B Case

Six months after being found guilty in the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Cardi B, Tasha K has filed to appeal the verdict.



After updating her previous appeal, she is requesting that the judge throw out the approximate $4 million judgment made. She is requesting this on the basis of jurors not seeing “who Cardi really is.”

Aunjanue Ellis Speaks Out About Her Bisexual Identity

In an interview with Variety on the first day of Pride Month, King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis spoke about her unapologetic identity as a Black, bisexual woman. When asked why she has never previously discussed her sexuality, she states that she was never asked.

Nationwide Recall on Strawberries After Potential Linkage to Hepatitis A Outbreak

The F.D.A. is investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the U.S. and Canada. Public health officials believe the outbreak is derived from organic strawberries bought between March 5 and April 25 from brands FreshKampo and H-E-B sold at Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Weis Markets. Health officials are encouraging individuals who purchased strawberries from those food chains during that period to discard them immediately.

The outbreak has caused 10 deaths in Canada and many to become ill in the United States.