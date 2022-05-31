EBONY Rundown: Tennis Player Coco Gauff Dominates the French Open, Monique and DL Hughley Feud Over Contracts, and More

Tennis Player Coco Gauff Dominates the French Open

18-year old tennis sensation Coco Gauff has made her way to her first-ever grand slam singles semifinal. This comes after her victory against Sloane Stephens in the all-American quarterfinal at the French Open. Her success comes three years after she defeated Venus Williams and became the youngest player in history to reach the main draw at Wimbledon three years ago.

Monique and DL Hughley Feud Over Comedy Show Contracts

Comedy legends Monique and DL Hughley go head to head on social media regarding a performance that took place in Detroit this past weekend. The Oscar award winner claimed in her opening monologue that Hughley refused to perform if she remained a headliner at the show. She then shared details of the contract which led Hughley to fire back on his social media account.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” Hughley wrote. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.” This promoted Monique to reply and call out Hughley further, who she considered to be a “comrade in comedy.”

Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper for Help in Buying Back Her Masters

After regaining ownership to her masters in 2021, R&B icon Anita Baker took a moment to give thanks to Chance the Rapper in his efforts in helping her win them back. At her most recent show, Baker shouted out the rapper in the audience by syaing “You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings.” Chance the Rapper stood up and received applause from the audience.

Prior to regaining her masters from her former label, the “Sweet Love” songstress refused to perform and asked that fans refrain from streaming or buying her music until she had access to them again.

Wendell Pierce to Star in “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway:

“The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce is reprising his role as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s 1949 play “Death of a Salesman” as it comes to Broadway. Pierce formerly starred in the role in 2019 in London alongside Sharon D. Clarke who will be joining him in the reprisal as Linda Loman. Theater legend André De Shields will join the cast after closing his performance as Hermes in Hadestown, which he won a Tony Award for.