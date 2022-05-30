EBONY Rundown: NRA Hosts Annual Convention in Texas, White House Denies Student Loan Forgiveness Claims, and More

NRA Convention Takes Place in Texas

Only a few days after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, almost two weeks since the Buffalo Supermarket shooting and a shooting at a Korean hair salon, the National Rifle Association hosted its 151st annual convention in Houston.

The event was met with public disdain and protests organized by the Black Lives Matter Organization along with Fiel Houston, Indivisible Houston and the Harris County Democratic Party. Thousands showed up in attendance to the protest and speakers included government leaders such as Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

White House Denies Student Loan Cancellation of $10,000

After a report from the Washington Post was released, the White House denied several claims regarding President Biden’s plans for student loan forgiveness. One of the claims stated that Biden would cancel $10,000 of student loans per student loan borrower. The report also claimed that student loan forgiveness would be available to individual student loan borrowers who earn up to $150,000 in income annually or extended to married couples who file jointly and earn up to $300,000.

Former VA Tech football Player Acquitted in Beating death of Tinder date

19-year-old Isimemen Etute, who formerly played football for Virginia Tech, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith in 2021.

While taking the stand in the case, Etute stated that he felt “violated” after discovering that Smith was not who he perceived to be on the dating app. Etute also stated that he punched Smith five times and kicked him to gain time to escape the apartment after Smith created an unsafe environment while alluding to Smith’s demands that the room be dark and that he had a knife hidden under his mattress.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Former Partner Admits to Abusing Her

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson‘s ex-partner Janeek Brown went on Instagram Live to confirm Richardson’s allegations that Brown abused her in their past relationship.

“I admit I was abusive once that there is physical evidence of. And we moved on…I was trying to move on and we still got nowhere,” said Brown. She then went on to claim that Richardson could have pressed charges but doesn’t believe she will as she is only speaking out for attention.

Following Brown’s statement, Sha’Carri Richardson stated that she was trying to move on from the trauma of the past.

Bridgerton Actress Ruby Barker Hospitalized

Ruby Barker, known for her role as Lady Crane on Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton took to social media to speak out about her current hospitalization due to her mental health. In a video she posted, the actress shared the state of her mental health declined after shooting the series and how important it was to pay close attention to one’s wellbeing. Barker shared that she would be released from the hospital soon and would be taking more time to focus on her wellness.

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Speaks Out For First Time Since Sex Tape Leak

Top Dawg Entertainment artist Isaiah Rashad sat down with Joe Budden for his first interview following the leaking of his sex tape in April in which he is seen with another man. The rapper shared that he identifies as being “sexually fluid” and that he is “more attracted to the personality” and the “intellect” of a perspective mate. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but, basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to,” said Rashad.

Rashad received a lot of support from fans and allies.

Jemele Hill Opens Up About Pay Disparity During Time on ESPN’s His & Hers

In a recent interview, journalist Jemele Hill shared her experience making less than her former co-host Michael Smith when she was a part of ESPN’s hit show His and Hers.

“I was making $200,000 less than him even though we were doing the same job,” she said. “It’s not so much about what you’re worth, it’s about what you will negotiate. I started at ESPN at such a low salary to begin with. One of those, ‘We’ll see how it works kind of contracts. A 2-and-2 contract: two-year deal with a two-year option, one of the worst contracts I ever signed.”