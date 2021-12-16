O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release

O.J. Simpson has been granted an early release from parole and is now a “completely free man,” the New York Post reports.

The pro football Hall of Famer and former actor was convicted of armed robbery—after being acquitted for the murder of estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995—was granted early release from parole over the 2007 heist in Las Vegas.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Malcolm LaVergne, his lawyer said.in

Back in October 2008, Simpson was convicted for leading five men, two of them armed, into a Las Vegas casino hotel to approach two sports collectible dealers.

According to Simpson, he was simply trying to retrieve items that he claimed were stolen from him. He ended up serving nine years in prison and would be released under parole supervision in 2017. He was supposed to be on parole until February 9, 2022, but he released because of good behavior, according to state police.

On December 1, he was officially released from the supervision of the court system.

Currently, Simpson resides in a gated community in Nevada, where he’s a regular on the golf course and frequently gives commentary about football on social media.