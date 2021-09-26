Obama Presidential Center Set for Groundbreaking on Tuesday

After several delays, the Obama Presidential Center will be breaking ground on Tuesday, NBC News reports

Barack and Michelle Obama, accompanied by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a small ceremony in celebration of the groundbreaking of the presidential library on Tuesday, according to an Obama spokesperson said. The location of the presidential center is in the Jackson Park neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side and the event will be livestreamed.

“Michelle and I could not be more excited to break ground on the Obama Presidential Center in the community that we love,” Obama said in the video.

“We have worked with people who care about this place as much as we do, harnessing the collective talent of the South Side and together we put the voices of this community at the heart of our project,” the former President continued. “The result is more than a look into the past—it is a vision for the future.”

“This project has reminded us why the South Side and the people who live here are so special and it has reaffirmed what Barack and I always believed—that the future here is as bright as it is anywhere, “the former First Lady added.

Along with the Obama’s, David Plouffe, Obama’s former campaign manager, and Valerie Jarrett, his longtime adviser, will host a livestreamed conversation with former members of his campaign and administration on Monday.

Although his birthplace is the state of Hawaii, Obama chose Chicago for the center because it was where he launched his political career, his historic presidency, and is the birthplace of Michelle. In a tweet, he shared the significance of Chicago.

“Chicago will always be an important place to @MichelleObama and me, which is why we’re excited to celebrate the virtual groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago next week,” his tweet read. “It’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to see this project come to life.”

Back in February, Obama along with the city of Chicago announced after four years of federal reviews, construction would commence on the center in the fall.

According to estimates by the Obama Foundation, the center will create up to 5,000 jobs and generate more than $3 billion for the local economy,