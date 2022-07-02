|Denzel Washington to be Awarded Medal of Freedom, Clarence Thomas Makes False Claims Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, And More|What’s So Special About ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’|Ohio Police Officers Placed On Leave After Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting of Jayland Walker|The Top 4th of July Sales to Shop This Weekend|Texas Board of Education Strikes Down Proposal to Rename Slavery ‘Involuntary Relocation’|Deepen Your Faith With These Daily Worship, Bible Study and Prayer Apps|R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison|NFL Partners With Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to Increase Black Wealth|Career Platform Diverse Representation’s Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program Is Back for a Second Year|Vince Staples Lands Starring Role in Showtime’s ‘The Wood’

Jayland Walker was shot 90 times at traffic stop by Akron police officers. Image: YouTube.
Several Ohio police officers have been placed on paid leave after the fatal shooting death of Jayland Walker, reports CNN.

The Akron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation decided to place the officers on administrative leave following the tragic incident which they described as “standard practice.”

“Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” the police statement said. In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”

According to the report, officers attempted to pull Walker over in a traffic stop and he led officers on a chase by car and later on foot. 

Officers used “tasers” and later “fired bullets” multiple times at Walker.

During the fatal altercation, Walker was shot in the face, abdomen and upper legs, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Photos that were released on Wednesday confirmed that the eight officers on the scene fired more than 90 shots, hitting Walker at least 60 times.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and police chief Steve Mylett released a joint statement addressing the incident.

“We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty,” their statement read. “And anytime they must, it’s a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers.”

“Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon,” the joint statement continued. “Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.”

Mayor Horrigan and Police Chief Mylett also noted in their statement that the police bodycam footage and additional information would be released “in the following days.”

