EBONY Rundown: Father Charged in Death of College Football Star Otis Anderson Jr., Marsai Martin’s Comedy Series Picked Up by Disney, and More

Otis Anderson Jr. Image: Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Father Charged in Death of UCF Football Star Otis Anderson

Former University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. has died. According to ESPN, the 23-year-old was shot dead and his father, Otis Anderson Sr., has been charged in connection to his death. An arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detailed an argument between the father and son, which became physical before the elder Anderson allegedly walked away and returned with a gun. The victim’s mother, Denise Anderson, was also hospitalized with multiple graze wounds. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

CNN Indefinitely Suspends Chris Cuomo

CNN announced the suspension of prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo Tuesday. The move comes after a report revealed the alleged “cozy and improper nature of his relationship with aides to his brother,” ex-Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, CNN explains. Further, the report released by the New York Attorney General’s Office alleges that the anchor was closely involved with helping to shape his brother’s defense in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo will be off the air at the network indefinitely pending further investigation.

CDC Expands Omicron Testing to Four Major Airports

As the United States braces for the potential impact of the Omicron variant, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced plans to expand surveillance for the coronavirus strain at four major international airports: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. Amongst surveillance efforts will be Xpress Check COVID testing services at airport terminals, CNN reports.

Marsai Martin’s Comedy Series Picked Up by Disney

At 17 years old, Marsai Martin is a force to be reckoned with. As “Black-ish” prepares to end its 8-season run, the teen actress and producer is gearing up to serve as an executive producer for her new series, “Saturdays,” which was recently picked up by Disney, according to Deadline. The comedy is described as a coming-of-age series that centers around roller-skating. Production is slated to begin in May.

