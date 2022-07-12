|R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Jocelyn Savage, Oprah Winfrey’s Father Passes Away, and More|Serena Williams Is the Keynote Speaker for Black Tech Week Conference|Naomi Campbell Receives Honorary Doctorate From University of the Creative Arts in the U.K.|For Him and Her: What to Pack for a Tropical Vacay|The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture and Home Décor Deals To Shop Now|Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Celebrates Its 20th Year of Black Excellence|Visit These Unique Destinations For Your Next Girls Trip Getaway|WNBA All-Stars Show Solidarity With Brittney Griner During Game|Grammy Award Winning Artist Jon Batiste, Star of Amazon’s Latest Prime Day Campaign, Talks How Music Can Change the World|Charles Barkley Donates $1 million to Spelman College

R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Jocelyn Savage, Oprah Winfrey’s Father Passes Away, and More

r-kelly-9921
Image: Amie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com.
R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Jocelyn Savage

It has been reported that R. Kelly is engaged to Jocelyn Savage, who is an alleged victim of his sex trafficking schemes. Savage is said to have submitted a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of Kelly’s sentencing while asking for leniency. In the letter, she shares that she is not the victim that she is being made out to be and that R. Kelly is not the “monster” he is being portrayed as.

Oprah Winfrey’s Father Vernon Winfrey Passes Away

Vernon Winfrey, councilman and father of Oprah Winfrey has passed away. His passing comes a few days after Oprah hosted a celebration of life for him so that he may “receive his flowers.” Winfrey eulogized and shared news of her father’s passing in a moving post on social media.

Pastor John Gray in Critical Care Due to Pulmonary Embolism

Famed religious leader Pastor John Gray is reportedly in critical care after suffering a severe pulmonary embolism. His wife Aventer Gray took to social media to solicit prayers on his behalf and share her love and hope that he will recovery swiftly. “My family and I stand in need of a miracle,” said Aventer Gray as she began to describe what led to his hospitalization in an Instagram post.

Fans and Alums of CBS’s Big Brother Outraged Over Treatment of Black Contestant

Viewers of CBS’s reality show Big Brother were infuriated after watching how contestant Taylor Hale has been treated on the show. Former contestants from Season 23 known as “The Cookout” alliance— the first all Black alliance in the show’s history— have condemned CBS for allowing Hale to be subjected to discrimination and bullying from her housemates which has resulted in her breaking down over her treatment. Current competitors have referred to Hale as being aggressive and that they have never liked her from the moment they met her.

OWN’s Queen Sugar Announces Its Final Season

Hit show Queen Sugar announced that it would be airing its final season this fall on the OWN network. The show’s creator Ava DuVernay will return to direct the final episode in the Bordelon family saga. Special guests who will return to the show include Glynn Turman, Tracie Thoms, Kaci Wafall, Lamann Rucker, Reagan Gomez and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

