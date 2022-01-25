|A Georgia Pastor and His Wife Were Arrested for Allegedly Imprisoning Eight People in Their Basement|Hockey Team Releases Jacob Panetta for Alleged Racist Gesture|North Carolina A&T’s Marching Band Named 2021 Sports Band of the Year|EBONY Rundown: Fugees Cancel 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour, Surpreme Court to Hear Cases Against Affirmative Action, and More|4 Key Takeaways From EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset With Tai’ and Special Guest MAJOR|U.S. Postage Service Issues Stamp in Honor of Edmonia Lewis|10 Must-See Black Films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival|Danielle Brooks’ Wedding Gown Designer Gbemi Okunlola Is Setting the Standard for Luxury Bridalwear|‘Juice,’ the Seminal Coming-of-Age Film, Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary|Nas and Google Invest $20 Million Into South African Mobile Game Publisher

A Georgia Pastor and His Wife Were Arrested for Allegedly Imprisoning Eight People in Their Basement

Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston and wife Sophia Simms-Bankston. Image: One Step Of Faith Ministries Inc.

Police have arrested a Georgia pastor along with his wife after a group of people were discovered locked in their basement, Fox Atlanta reports.

According to the report, Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simms-Bankston were leasing a home for almost a year and a half and allegedly had been running an unlicensed group home under the guise of a church called the One Step of Faith 2nd Chance.

The location came to the attention of the Griffin Fire Department when they received a report of a person having a seizure at their address.

When the authorities arrived on the scene, emergency medical services and fire crews found the entrance to the basement locked with a deadbolt, forcing them to climb through a window to reach the person in distress.

Upon reaching the basement, authorities discovered as many as eight people who were physically or  mentally disabled and had been “locked-in” at times by their so-called “caretakers.”

The officials claimed that the Bankstons controlled “the individuals’ finances, benefits, and medications.” They also claim the the couple would refuse to give the individuals their medication and deny them proper medical care. 

“It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust,” the City of Griffin Police Department said in a statement.

All the individuals affected were removed from the location and have been placed in the care of the Georgia Department of Human Services which will assist them in finding adequate housing.

The Bankstons are currently held in custody in the Spalding County Jail and are charged with false imprisonment. 

