Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit on Congregation Member During Extreme Sermon

Talk about ‘Crazy Faith‘! Author and Pastor Michael Todd made waves this weekend after a video of him smearing his own saliva onto the face of one of his congregational members during a sermon hit the internet.

In a disgustingly gross video, the pastor is seen coughing up phlegm into his hand and rubbing it onto the cheek of a man, who was reportedly blind, who he had brought on stage as an example.

The overly radical sermon touched upon having faith in the vision of God even when the journey becomes difficult, does not make sense to you or seems nasty. “What most people would do is turn away…God is saying, ‘Can you physically and spiritually and emotionally be able to stand it when getting in the vision and receiving it might get nasty?’”

Social media broke out in disgust and deep concern over the video which caught the attention of many from other theologians to Jemele Hill.

Had never heard of "Pastor" Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we're in the last days.



pic.twitter.com/tW8XjBK1KB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

Although many of his congregants and believers of his message came to his defense, the backlash from the above video prompted the pastor to tweet an apology.

It's never my intention to distract others from God's Word and the message of Jesus… even with illustrations!



I apologize for my example being too extreme and disgusting!



I Love Everybody 🧡#REPRESENT

The Tulsa, Oklahoma has gained notoriety over the past few years after his inspirational and spiritual messages have gone viral on social media.

Last year, Todd, through his megachurch Transformation Church, issued a total of $200,000 to survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle, all in their hundreds, received these funds as reparations for their traumatic losses.