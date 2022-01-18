|Vice President Kamala Harris Marks MLK Day With Urgent Call for Voting Rights|Gen. Charles McGee, One of the Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Passes Away at 102|Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit on Congregation Member During Extreme Sermon|Don Cheadle to Produce Series on Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire|A Breast Cancer Survivor’s New Book Shares the Essential Role that Optimism Plays in Healing|Prince’s Estate Valued at $156.4 Million|EBONY Rundown: $20M Donated to Preservation of Historically Black Churches, Arkansas Inmates Claim They Were Used As Medical Guinea Pigs, and More|Paul Carter Harrison, Trailblazing Playwright and Scholar, Passes Away at 85|Op-Ed: On MLK Day, Let’s Not Forget to Tap Into the We of Our Community|Urban Outfitters’ Latest Collab is Full of HBCU Pride

Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit on Congregation Member During Extreme Sermon

Image: BET Super Bowl Gospel/Getty Images.

Talk about ‘Crazy Faith‘! Author and Pastor Michael Todd made waves this weekend after a video of him smearing his own saliva onto the face of one of his congregational members during a sermon hit the internet.

Yup, you read that right.

In a disgustingly gross video, the pastor is seen coughing up phlegm into his hand and rubbing it onto the cheek of a man, who was reportedly blind, who he had brought on stage as an example.

The overly radical sermon touched upon having faith in the vision of God even when the journey becomes difficult, does not make sense to you or seems nasty. “What most people would do is turn away…God is saying, ‘Can you physically and spiritually and emotionally be able to stand it when getting in the vision and receiving it might get nasty?’”

Social media broke out in disgust and deep concern over the video which caught the attention of many from other theologians to Jemele Hill.

Although many of his congregants and believers of his message came to his defense, the backlash from the above video prompted the pastor to tweet an apology.

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

The Tulsa, Oklahoma has gained notoriety over the past few years after his inspirational and spiritual messages have gone viral on social media.

Last year, Todd, through his megachurch Transformation Church, issued a total of $200,000 to survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle, all in their hundreds, received these funds as reparations for their traumatic losses.

