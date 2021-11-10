|EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More|There’s an Increase in Black Men’s Division 1 Basketball Coaches, But Is It Sustainable?|Black Love or War? A Comprehensive Look Into the Impact of Racism on Dating and Relationships|Here are the 7 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winners We’re Excited About|Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy Is the First Black Tenured Professor at Centenary College|New Film Shines Spotlight on Ferguson Following Killing of Michael Brown|8 Fresh-Scented Men’s Body Cleansers to Keep You Good and Clean|Paula Newsome Takes the Lead in Reboot of Iconic Crime Series ‘CSI’|EBONY Rundown: WHO Urges the US to Take Heed to Europe’s COVID Surge, Stevie J Files to Divorce Faith Evans, and More|A New Hearing Could Free a Kansas City Man Who’s Been in Prison for 40 Years

EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. Image: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images.

Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, sobbing and telling jurors he had no choice but o open fire in an August 2020 incident that occurred amidst civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. According to reports by NBC News, Rittenhouse went on to claim that he was attempting to stop one of the victims from attacking him. The shooting resulted in the deaths of two men and the serious injury of a third. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and failure to comply with an emergency order from a state or local government.

Philadelphia Moves to End Low-Level Traffic Stops

Beginning next year, officers will no longer be permitted to pull over motorists for minor traffic infractions in the city of Philadelphia. According to CNN, Mayor Jim Kenney signed legislation earlier this month. Infractions covered under the new legislation include minor bumper issues, broken lights, and license plates that are not visible or clearly displayed. “This legislation establishes Philadelphia as the 1st large U.S. city to ban minor traffic stops with the goal of healing police-community relations,” Kenney said in a statement. Minor violations are still illegal; however, fines and citations for such offenses will be issued by mail.

60 Cases Thrown Out Due to NYPD Misconduct in Queens

A Queens judge, with the support of the Queens district attorney, has ruled to vacate 60 criminal convictions due to police misconduct on behalf of three detectives with the New York City Police Department. According to The New York Daily News, the officers have been identified as Oscar Sandino, Kevin Desormeau, and Sasha Cordoba. Desormeau and Cordoba were convicted in 2014 of falsifying information. Sandino plead guilty to forcing a woman to perform sexual acts on him in 2006.

U.S. Inflation Rate Touches 30-Year High

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Last month, core inflation rates rose by 4.6 percent—the most rapid surge since 1991, CNBC reports. The consumer price index, which includes a variety of expenses such as rent, groceries, gasoline, and healthcare, rose by 6.2 percent in comparison to October of last year—the greatest spike since December 1990.

McDonald’s Announces Mariah Carey Menu

McDonald’s has joined forces with the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, for the impending holiday season. Wednesday, the fast food chain announced the Mariah Menu, which features a different select free menu item each day of the 12-day promotion with a minimum $1 purchase via the McDonald’s app. According to USA Today, the Mariah Menu will be available at McDonald’s locations beginning December 13 and concluding on Christmas Eve.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!