EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More

Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, sobbing and telling jurors he had no choice but o open fire in an August 2020 incident that occurred amidst civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. According to reports by NBC News, Rittenhouse went on to claim that he was attempting to stop one of the victims from attacking him. The shooting resulted in the deaths of two men and the serious injury of a third. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and failure to comply with an emergency order from a state or local government.

Philadelphia Moves to End Low-Level Traffic Stops

Beginning next year, officers will no longer be permitted to pull over motorists for minor traffic infractions in the city of Philadelphia. According to CNN, Mayor Jim Kenney signed legislation earlier this month. Infractions covered under the new legislation include minor bumper issues, broken lights, and license plates that are not visible or clearly displayed. “This legislation establishes Philadelphia as the 1st large U.S. city to ban minor traffic stops with the goal of healing police-community relations,” Kenney said in a statement. Minor violations are still illegal; however, fines and citations for such offenses will be issued by mail.

60 Cases Thrown Out Due to NYPD Misconduct in Queens

A Queens judge, with the support of the Queens district attorney, has ruled to vacate 60 criminal convictions due to police misconduct on behalf of three detectives with the New York City Police Department. According to The New York Daily News, the officers have been identified as Oscar Sandino, Kevin Desormeau, and Sasha Cordoba. Desormeau and Cordoba were convicted in 2014 of falsifying information. Sandino plead guilty to forcing a woman to perform sexual acts on him in 2006.

U.S. Inflation Rate Touches 30-Year High

Last month, core inflation rates rose by 4.6 percent—the most rapid surge since 1991, CNBC reports. The consumer price index, which includes a variety of expenses such as rent, groceries, gasoline, and healthcare, rose by 6.2 percent in comparison to October of last year—the greatest spike since December 1990.

McDonald’s Announces Mariah Carey Menu

McDonald’s has joined forces with the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, for the impending holiday season. Wednesday, the fast food chain announced the Mariah Menu, which features a different select free menu item each day of the 12-day promotion with a minimum $1 purchase via the McDonald’s app. According to USA Today, the Mariah Menu will be available at McDonald’s locations beginning December 13 and concluding on Christmas Eve.