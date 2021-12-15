EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Finds Ex-NFLer Phillip Adams Battled CTE Before Alleged Murder-Suicide, Biden Won’t Extend Student Loan Relief, and More

Autopsy Finds Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams Suffered from CTE Before Murder-Suicide

According to NBC News, autopsy results revealed that Phillip Adams had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he allegedly killed six people before turning the gun on himself. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University conducted the examination and found that the former NFL player’s CTE was “unusually severe in both frontal lobes.” Also, she reasoned that the condition may have contributed to his “behavioral abnormalities.”

Biden Will Not Extend Student Loan Repayment Pause

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, confirmed that the Biden Administration will not extend student loan repayment relief, Forbes reports. Instead, the White House will work “directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.”

Sentencing Scheduled for Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers

The three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, will learn their fates at the start of 2022. According to CNN, the trio’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for January 7. The judge who presided over their state trial, Judge Timothy Walmsley, will oversee the hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

First Military Members Discharged for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

27 Airforce members have been dischaged due to their refusal to take the vaccine that protects against the coronavirus, reports CBS News . This marks the first group of service men and women to be involuntarily discharged for failure to comply with the mandate. All parties who were discharged were in the U.S.Air Force for under six years and may have been released for other reasons in addition to vaccine refusal. However, noncompliance with the vaccine mandate was cited as at least one of the reasons for discharge.

Issa Rae Teases New Documentary, ‘Insecure: The End’

“Insecure” may be coming to a close, but there will be one final act following the series finale. According to Collider, docu-film will feature interviews with Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and other cast and crew members as it traces the cultural impact of the series. The film is slated to premiere December 26 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer here.