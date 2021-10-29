|Pre-Med Student Quits Harvard, Says She Couldn’t Discuss Breonna Taylor’s Case Before an Exam|UCLA Study Discovers That TV Viewers Prefer Diverse Shows|TV Host Nina Parker Details How a Surprise Asthma Diagnosis Triggered Embarrassment and Hindered Her Social Life|Virginia Councilman Apologizes, Then Defends Photo of Himself In Blackface|Keshia Knight Pulliam and Terrence J to Teach Classes at HBCUs|Heron Preston and Calvin Klein Are Back With an Elevated and Sustainably Sourced Collection|MC Lyte to Star in New Sitcom, ‘Partners In Rhyme’|These 5 Brands Are Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month|Serena Williams Rookie Card Sells for $44,280—an Auction Record for a Female Athlete|North Carolina Central University Launches Program to Increase the Numbers of Black Male Teachers in the US

Pre-Med Student Quits Harvard, Says She Couldn’t Discuss Breonna Taylor’s Case Before an Exam

harvard campus
Image: Fan Lin/Xinhua/Getty

A Harvard pre-med student recently left the school in what she described as a “great act of resistance” because her professor wouldn’t allow a discussion about Breonna Taylor’s case before an exam, Yahoo reports.

Kyla Golding, who was also an editorial editor at the Harvard Crimson, left the university due to the “silence and avoidance between myself and my educators when it comes to Black women’s lives,” she wrote in an op-ed on Friday.

“I took an inorganic chemistry exam the same day that a grand jury failed to charge two police officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor,” she said. “That day, my body inhaled molecules of white supremacy as they seeped out of my computer from that proctored Zoom room. They entered my bloodstream and catalyzed a metabolism that would allow for the invasion of my body by a violently infectious life form.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Golding said she suffered from “chronic pain, caused by the perpetuation of lethally unjust practices and compounded by the silence and avoidance between myself and my educators when it comes to black women’s lives, would make its way through and onto neighboring cells within my physical being.”

Golding said that leaving Harvard was a life-and-death decision after enduring white supremacy.

“I have chosen a path to justice and healing that is rooted in self-love and preservation,” she said.

