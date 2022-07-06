|Preliminary Injunction Filed Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’|California Woman Receives Pardon 27 Years After Killing Abuser as a Teenager|BBQ Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Shares Her Award-Winning Recipes and Signature Sauce|The Best Street Style Looks From Milan SS23 Men’s Shows|Eric Holder Jr Found Guilty of First Degree Murder of Nipsey Hussle|San Jose Sharks Name Mike Grier as NHL’s First Black General Manager|Beautiful Black Homes: Interior Designer Alvin Wayne Shares Advice for Up-and-Coming Black, Queer Designers|‘If It Were LeBron, He’d be Home’|Vice President Harris Makes Case for Gun Reform During NEA Annual Meeting|LeBron James Launches Ladder, a Line of Nutritional and Performance Supplements

Preliminary Injunction Filed Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

Ron-desantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
A newly enacted Florida state law is seeking to block the discussion of race-related concepts in public forums, such as academic institutions and the workplace. The “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees” Act, nicknamed the “Stop WOKE Act” law, will severely alter what constitutes as curriculum and trainings in such spaces. This law is a blatant act of suppression as the state of Florida continues to see efforts to minimize the livelihoods of various marginalized groups. Furthermore, the policy prohibits teachings that people are privileged based on race, gender or national origin.

Many businesses and entities have spoken out against the legislation and have pledged to take action. One of these steps included mobilizing to request that a federal judge issue an injunction against the new law. In a preliminary-injunction motion filed last week by three businesses and an individual plaintiff, it was stated that, “The governor, and the Florida Legislature acting at his behest, has repeatedly sought to punish companies who have engaged in speech that displeases him, in flagrant violation of the First Amendment. Because Governor Ron DeSantis is not a monarch, but rather a democratically elected official, the Stop WOKE Act cannot stand.” 

Additionally, a professor at the University of Central Florida also set out to challenge the law as well, arguing that this law infringes upon rights granted to citizens by the First Amendment.

Interestingly enough, during the signing of the legislation, Governor DeSantis stood behind a placard that stated “freedom from indoctrination” and stated the following: “We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies imposed upon you without your consent, whether it be in the classroom or whether it be in the workplace. And we decided to do something about it.”

Florida’s Stop WOKE Act went into effect on July 1, 2022.

