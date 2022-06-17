EBONY Rundown: Beyoncé Has New Music on the Way, Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Officially Charged, and More

Beyoncé Has New Music on the Way

The Queen Bey is coming. Last week, her removal of her social media profile pictures sparked debate amongst the BeyHive about whether or not she would be releasing a new project. Last night it was confirmed that Beyoncé is preparing for her upcoming 7th album with the updating of her social media profiles and website with “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.”

Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Officially Charged

The Justice Department announced that Payton Gendron, known as the Buffalo Supermarket shooter, has been officially charged with 26 federal hate crimes. These charges include hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, use of a firearm to commit murder, and more.

The official federal complaint is stated to allege Gendron’s motive as “preventing Black people from replacing white people” and “eliminating the white race.” It also stated that Gendron’s motives inspired others to commit similar attacks.

Monique and Netflix Dismiss Discrimination Lawsuit

After comedian Monique set out to pursue legal action against streaming platform Netflix for discrimination and retaliation in 2020, the two parties have come to an agreement to drop the lawsuit.

Common Honored at Tribeca Film Festival

Rapper, philanthropist and actor Common was awarded the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. After receiving the award, he joined author Charles Blow for a discussion about the Common Ground Foundation.