EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams Show to Air Final Episode, Kanye West Calls Out Adidas, And More

Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Wendy Williams Show to Air Last Episode

After 13 seasons, the Wendy Williams Show is closing out with its final episode. After a tumultuous past year and Williams’s health concerns, the popular talk show is slated to be taken over by tv personality Sherrie Shepherd this fall. The final episode is scheduled to air this upcoming Friday but it is reported that Wendy Williams will not be participating.

Megan Thee Stallion Starring In Season 2 Of P-Valley

The Hot Girl Coach is headed to The Pynk. It’s been revealed that Megan Thee Stallion will be making an appearance in season two of Starz Network’s hit show P-Valley. Embodying her self-proclaimed alter ego and takimg on the name of her secomd EP, Meg will be featured in the show as Tina Snow.

Kanye West Calls Out Adidas Over New Shoe

Coming out of his silence on social media, Kanye West made a post calling out sportswear company Adidas for their latest shoe design. Seemingly resembling Ye’s famed Yeezy Slides which are in collaboration with Adidas, West posted an image of the brand’s latest Three Stripes’ new Adilette 22 Slides model and accused them of “blatant copying.”

Kanye’s deal with Adidas is set to end in 2026.

