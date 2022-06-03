EBONY Rundown: President Biden Calls For Bans Of Assault Rifles, Young Thug Denied Bond, And More

President Biden Calls For the Ban of Assault Rifles

In light of the surge in frequency of mass shootings in America over the past month, President Biden has called for Congress to renew a ban on assault rifles. In an address, the President also urged Congress to expand the scope of background checks, pass red flag laws, create safe storage requirements, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers and dealers.

“How much more carnage are we willing to accept? Let’s meet the moment. Let us finally do something,” said Biden.

Rapper Young Thug Denied Bond In RICO Case

After being arrested during a raid at him home, Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was denied bond and will remain in jail. Last month, Williams along with fellow rapper Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna were charged in a 56-count indictment for their involvement with Young Slime Life (YSL). The two along with 28 others are accused of ”conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Gunna was also denied bond.

Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Black-Owned Skincare Brands

Social media voiced strong opinions about Kim Kardashian’s latest skincare venture, SKKN, in comparison to other Black-owned brands, specifically Lori Harvey‘s. Last October, Harvey released her own skincare line called SKN by LH.

Kardashian was also called out for her brand’s similarity to Black-owned skincare business SKKN+, who issued a cease and desist to the personality last year. SKKN+ is owned by Beauty Concepts LLC. and founder Cyndie Lunsford.