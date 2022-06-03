|Three Exercises to Minimize Pain and Discomfort From Pelvic Floor Disorder|Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film|Ricki Fairley, Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Shares Why Clinical Trial Participation Will Help Black Women Beat Breast Cancer|Carmelo Anthony Calls For the Release of Brittney Griner|Chef Gregory Collier is the First Charlotte Chef to Be Named a James Beard Finalist|EBONY Rundown: President Biden Calls For Bans Of Assault Rifles, Young Thug Denied Bond, And More|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month|LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire|‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Launches Program for Writers of Color at USC’s School Of Cinematic Arts

EBONY Rundown: President Biden Calls For Bans Of Assault Rifles, Young Thug Denied Bond, And More

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

President Biden Calls For the Ban of Assault Rifles 

In light of the surge in frequency of mass shootings in America over the past month, President Biden has called for Congress to renew a ban on assault rifles. In an address, the President also urged Congress to expand the scope of background checks, pass red flag laws, create safe storage requirements, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers and dealers.

“How much more carnage are we willing to accept? Let’s meet the moment. Let us finally do something,” said Biden.

Rapper Young Thug Denied Bond In RICO Case

After being arrested during a raid at him home, Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was denied bond and will remain in jail. Last month, Williams along with fellow rapper Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna were charged in a 56-count indictment for their involvement with Young Slime Life (YSL). The two along with 28 others are accused of ”conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Gunna was also denied bond.

Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Black-Owned Skincare Brands

Social media voiced strong opinions about Kim Kardashian’s latest skincare venture, SKKN, in comparison to other Black-owned brands, specifically Lori Harvey‘s. Last October, Harvey released her own skincare line called SKN by LH.

Kardashian was also called out for her brand’s similarity to Black-owned skincare business SKKN+, who issued a cease and desist to the personality last year. SKKN+ is owned by Beauty Concepts LLC. and founder Cyndie Lunsford.  

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.