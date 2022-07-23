|President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Dave Chappelle’s Minneapolis Show Cancelled After Backlash, and More|Rapper and ‘Rap Sh!t’ Actress KaMillion Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|The 2022 World Athletic Championships Are Underway|5 Makeup Tips To Help You Shine This Summer|Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Spotlights Black Women Being Their Authentic Selves in Hip Hop|5 Tips to Inject Whimsy and Humor Into Your Home Decor From Interior Designer Bailey Li|Daniel Kaluuya Breaks Down His Latest Film ‘Nope’ and the Problems He Faces as a Black Man in Hollywood|Michelle Obama Has a New Book, ‘The Light We Carry,’ Coming Out This Fall|Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence in Case of Elijah McClain, Comedian Jak Knight’s Cause of Death Confirmed, and More|Lancôme Gifts NAACP Youth Members With $400K in Scholarships

President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Dave Chappelle’s Minneapolis Show Cancelled After Backlash, and More

Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

In a recent post on Instagram, President Joe Biden addressed news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s experiencing “very mild symptoms” and is taking Paxlovid to treat his symptoms. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre first broke the news during a briefing on Thursday.

Dave Chappelle’s Minneapolis Show Cancelled After Backlash

First Avenue, a concert venue in Minneapolis, cancelled a sold out Dave Chappelle show due to immense backlash from the entertainer’s transphobic jokes. Originally scheduled to take place this past Wednesday, the cancellation occurred only hours before he was to perform.

Giancarlo Esposito Rumored to Star As Professor X in X-Men Reboot

Fans of legendary actor Giancarlo Esposito are crossing their fingers that he will enter the Marvel Universe after rumors swirl that he may play Professor X in the X-Men franchise. Although nothing has been confirmed, many on social media are buzzing that he may take on the role.

Trailer Released for John Boyega and the late Michael K Williams’s New Movie Breaking

Actor John Boyega stars alongside the late Michael K. Williams in the new film Breaking, based on a true story, exploring the moments a Marine veteran holds a bank hostage. In an interview, Boyega stated that the trailer brought up emotions about being able to work with the actor who passed away last year. The film is set to premiere on August 26, 2022.

