EBONY Rundown: Son of Pretty Ricky Singer Accused of Murder, Morehouse Partners with Google for Anti-Bias Police Training, and More

Teen Son of Pretty Ricky Singer Accused of Murder

The teenage son of Pretty Ricky singer, Marcus “Pleasure P” Cooper Sr. has been accused in the murder of a 24-year-old Florida man. According to CBS Miami, investigators identified Marcus Cooper Jr., 17, as a suspect in the death of Tyron Anthus, whose body was discovered on the side of Interstate 595 in Broward County last month. He sustained several gunshot wounds. The elder Cooper has since taken to Instagram to maintain his son’s innocence.

Morehouse and Google Partner for Virtual De-escalation Police Training

Morehouse College and Google have joined forces in the creation of an anti-bias, de-escalation police training program. “We hope that the program will allow law enforcement officers to walk in the shoes of community members, particularly young Black males, and develop a deeper sense of empathy,” shared Bryant Marks, Ph.D., associate professor at Morehouse College and founder and principal trainer at the National Training Institute on Race and Equity in a statement. “Police officers and the public will benefit if the technology can assist in reducing the number of fatal–and controversial–police shootings of unarmed African Americans.”

NJ Man Sentenced to Prison in Following Capitol Riots

Scott Fairlamb, a New Jersey man, was sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the January 6 insurrection, NJ.com reports. The former MMA fighter, who has received the most severe sentence to date, was caught in video storming the Capitol and punching an officer in the face.

Chicago Officer Facing Dismissal in Wrongful Raid of Woman’s Home

Alex Wolinski, a sergeant with the Chicago Police Department, is facing termination for the wrongful raid of a woman’s home. According to The Chicago Tribune, Wolinski violated 8 department rules when he wrongfully raided the home of Anjanette Young in 2019. The raid at Young’s home was just one of a series of faulty warrants executed by the CPD that were profiled by a local news station last year.

Potential Measles Outbreak Looms After 22M Babies Miss Vaccine

In 2020, 22 million babies did not receive measles vaccines, data from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. According to CBS News, the two agencies are now warning of a potential outbreak. Health officials add that their ability to trace the virus declined as resources were diverted to COVID-19 efforts. “We must act now to strengthen disease surveillance systems and close immunity gaps, before travel and trade return to pre-pandemic levels, to prevent deadly measles outbreaks and mitigate the risk of other vaccine-preventable diseases,” CDC’s Global Immunization Director Kevin Cain said in a statement