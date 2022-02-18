Prosecutors Agree to Lessen Kim Potter’s Sentence

Minnesota prosecutors are seeking a reduction in the sentence of Kim Potter, an ex-police officer who was convicted of killing Daunte Wright, the Associated Press reports.

Potter is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and according to a court filing this week, the prosecution has agreed to a sentence of little more than seven years which is the penalty under the state’s guidelines.

“The presumptive sentence takes into account the main elements of the conviction: the death of Daunte Wright and Defendant’s recklessness,” prosecutor Matt Frank wrote.

Initially, Potter’s defense attorneys sought a lighter sentence, claiming that Wright was the aggressor and “that he would be alive if he had obeyed commands.”

Potter’s legal team has requested probation only for her punishment but Frank wrote that prosecutors disagreed with the defense because “the State recognizes that this is a unique case given the context in which Defendant Potter recklessly handled her firearm.”

Her attorneys argued that because “she has no prior record, is remorseful, has had an exemplary career and has the support of family and friends.” Also, they said that the risk is low of her committing the same crime again because she’s not a police officer and that she would do better for herself on probation.

As EBONY previously reported, Potter was convicted on all charges for fatally shooting Wright. She was guilty of first-degree manslaughter, meaning she improperly used “such force and violence that death of or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.” Additionally, she was found guilty of a second-degree manslaughter charge, which required a finding of “culpable negligence” that created unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.

Potter claimed that she thought her gun was a taser as she shot at Wright.

“No prison sentence can bring Daunte Wright back to life. A prison sentence is just a number, and that numbers cannot undo this tragedy or bring Daunte Wright back to his family,” Frank wrote. “Fostering healing and community restoration is valuable too.”

“To impose anything less would fail to take into account Daunte Wright’s death and the jury’s finding that Defendant Potter committed first-degree manslaughter,” he added.

Potter is being held at the state’s women’s prison in Shakopee until her sentencing.