EBONY Rundown: Quavo Sued in Limo Driver Beatdown, 4 People Killed in Sudanese Protest, and More

Quavo. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage.

Senators Aim to Reinstate Violence Against Women Act

A bipartisan group of state senators are poised to roll out a bill that will reintroduce the Violence Against Women Act, CBS News reports. The original law was signed in 1994 and helped to establish the National Domestic Violence Hotline and offered legal protection and shelter for victims.The legislation, which needs to be reauthorized every five years, expired in 2019.

Trucker’s Sentence Reduced from 110 years to 10 years in Fatal Accident

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-year prison sentence, which was handed down following a 2019 trucking accident, has been reduced to 10 years with eligibility for parole in five, CBS News reports. The reduction comes after years of public outcry and criticism over Colorado’s mandatory sentencing laws. Governor Jared Polis made the call to commute the sentence. The fatal accident killed four people after Aguilera-Mederos’ brakes malfunctioned while driving on an interstate highway.

Death Toll Rises Amidst Sudanese Anti-Coup Protests

Security forces in Sudan killed at least four protesters by gunfire Thursday, CNN reports. Thursday was the 11th day of mass demonstrations staged in opposition of military rule since the October 25 coup. More than 52 people have been killed by security forces since the fall, according to Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

Migos Rapper Sued in Alleged Beating of Limo Driver

Migo rapper Quavo, neé, Quavious Keyate Marshall, has been named in a lawsuit, in which a limo driver alleges that Marshall and others attacked him outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. According to Billboard, the alleged incident took place on July 3 after they mistakenly thought the plaintiff left another group member behind at a club.

