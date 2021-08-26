|EBONY Rundown: Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs, Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal, and More|Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Denzel Washington & Will Smith Amongst the Top Earners in Hollywood|Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA|California Teen Charged With the Death of Tony Baker’s Son, 2 Others|R. Kelly Accused of Beating a 17-Year-Old Girl—Whom He Had Allegedly Infected With Herpes—With His Shoe|Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University|Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’|EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More|WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm|Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Mack Wilds, Stars of ‘Really Love,’ Speak On Showing Our Journey To Forever

R. Kelly is accused of ridiculing a 17-year-old girl he gave herpes and later beating her with his shoe, the victim testified on Monday, according to the New York Daily News.

The latest witness, known as “Jane Doe #5”, was 17 when she met the singer who is now 54.

The witness first came into contact with Kelly back in 2015, when she was invited to his hotel and she said she told the singer she was 18 when they met which is the age of consent in Florida where they linked up. She claimed that she hoped that meeting Kelly would jump-start her music career. Upon meeting the singer, he requested they engage in a sexual act before she could audition.

“I told him I did not come to please him, I came for an audition,” she testified.

“I just wanted to sing,” she added. “I genuinely wanted his input.”

During another sexual encounter, the witness started experiencing pain during intercourse, which “got worse to the point where I couldn’t walk”. A short time later, she was later diagnosed with herpes.

“This man purposely gave me something he knew he had,” she testified. “He could have controlled the situation.”

The witness said that Kelly slapped her in the face when she told him her real age and struck her with his sneakers.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is accused of trafficking women and girls for illegal sexual activity, as well as knowingly giving herpes to some of his victims, which is a crime in some states. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the nine charges against him, which included alleged abuse of six women and girls, including the late singer Aaliyah, who he married and allegedly persuaded to get an abortion as a teenager.

