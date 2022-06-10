|HGTV Hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson List Tips to Increase the Value of Your Home|Accidental Melatonin Overdoses in Children Are Up 530%, Here’s What Parents Need to Know|R. Kelly Facing Up to 25 Years in Prison After Recommendation by Federal Prosecutors|8 Fresh Scents to Gift Your Dad This Father’s Day|Simone Biles and Other Gymnasts Seeking Over $1 Billion From FBI for Mishandling Sexual Assault Investigation|The Block Is Hot: Prom Edition|JAY-Z Is Launching a Bitcoin Financial Literacy Program in Brooklyn|Grand Rapids Officer Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Patrick Lyoya|Meet Justine Lindsay—the First Openly Transgender NFL Cheerleader|‘B-Boy Blues’ Director Jussie Smollett on Bringing Black Gay Male Love to Life

R. Kelly Facing Up to 25 Years in Prison After Recommendation by Federal Prosecutors

Image: Amie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

In a New York court, federal prosecutors have recommended that R. Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, citing his “decades of crime” and a “callous disregard for the very real effects that his crimes had on his victims,” CNN reports.

Additionally, they also recommended that Kelly should be fined between $50,000 to $250,000.

Prosecutors argued in their filing that Kelly failed to show remorse for his crimes and his predatory behavior was magnified because he believed that his “musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct—no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others—to the strictures of the law.”

“While the government doubts that the defendant will be deterred, a lengthy sentence of imprisonment will serve to deter others—including those with wealth, fame and the outsized power such status brings—from engaging in similar crimes,” the memorandum said.

“This is particularly so given the high-profile nature of the defendant and the likelihood that the length of his sentence will be widely publicized,” it went on.

The memo continued by saying that Kelly’s “actions were brazen, manipulative, controlling and coercive. He has shown no remorse or respect for the law.”.

“Put simply, Kelly’s] crimes were calculated, methodical, and part [of] a long-standing pattern of using his platform as a larger-than-life musical persona and his deep network to gain access to teenagers, many of whom were particularly vulnerable, and then to exploit them for his personal gain and sexual gratification,” the memo read.

The prosecutor’s memo also mentioned Kelly’s alleged marriage to Aaliyah when she was a teenager in 1994 as an example of his years of sexual misconduct.

Responding to the filing, Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, requested that the court hand her client a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars arguing that the prosecution team was “invigorated by an influential social movement determined to punish centuries of male misbehavior through symbolic prosecutions,” which stretched the boundaries of federal law that was “not designed to punish sexual misconduct like that alleged” against Kelly.

In September 2021, Kelly was found guilty on all counts of racketeering and sexual trafficking. He was convicted by a jury of seven men and five women.

Kelly’s sentencing is scheduled for June 29 in the Eastern District of New York.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.