R. Kelly Facing Up to 25 Years in Prison After Recommendation by Federal Prosecutors

In a New York court, federal prosecutors have recommended that R. Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, citing his “decades of crime” and a “callous disregard for the very real effects that his crimes had on his victims,” CNN reports.

Additionally, they also recommended that Kelly should be fined between $50,000 to $250,000.

Prosecutors argued in their filing that Kelly failed to show remorse for his crimes and his predatory behavior was magnified because he believed that his “musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct—no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others—to the strictures of the law.”

“While the government doubts that the defendant will be deterred, a lengthy sentence of imprisonment will serve to deter others—including those with wealth, fame and the outsized power such status brings—from engaging in similar crimes,” the memorandum said.

“This is particularly so given the high-profile nature of the defendant and the likelihood that the length of his sentence will be widely publicized,” it went on.

The memo continued by saying that Kelly’s “actions were brazen, manipulative, controlling and coercive. He has shown no remorse or respect for the law.”.

“Put simply, Kelly’s] crimes were calculated, methodical, and part [of] a long-standing pattern of using his platform as a larger-than-life musical persona and his deep network to gain access to teenagers, many of whom were particularly vulnerable, and then to exploit them for his personal gain and sexual gratification,” the memo read.

The prosecutor’s memo also mentioned Kelly’s alleged marriage to Aaliyah when she was a teenager in 1994 as an example of his years of sexual misconduct.

Responding to the filing, Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, requested that the court hand her client a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars arguing that the prosecution team was “invigorated by an influential social movement determined to punish centuries of male misbehavior through symbolic prosecutions,” which stretched the boundaries of federal law that was “not designed to punish sexual misconduct like that alleged” against Kelly.

In September 2021, Kelly was found guilty on all counts of racketeering and sexual trafficking. He was convicted by a jury of seven men and five women.

Kelly’s sentencing is scheduled for June 29 in the Eastern District of New York.