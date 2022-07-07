R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, and More

R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch

After being sentenced to 30 years in prison, R. Kelly has been released from the suicide watch list. His legal team stated that his inclusion on the list was a form of “cruel and unusual punishment” which prompted a clinical assessment that he then passed. Kelly was convicted on charges of sex trafficking.

Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Sexual Assault By Ike Turner

P.P. Arnold, soul singer and former member of The Ikettes, has released a new memoir, Soul Survivor, with includes a claim of being raped by Ike Turner. Arnold also states that Tina Turner wanted her kicked out of the group due to suspicions of Ike being romantically involved with her.

Travis Scott Adds Second Date to First Solo Concert Since AstroWorld

Due to his already sold-out show at the 02 Arena in London, rapper Travis Scott has added a second date. The show is his first solo concert following the tragic events that took place at his AstroWorld Festival last year.

Rhode Island Senator Faces Backlash After Posting Twerking Video

In an effort to promote votership, Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack posted a video of herself twerking on a beach in a bikini on TikTok. The video sparked intense outrage from many across the country who did not take well to her efforts. Following the remarks across social media, Mack posted a tweet that stated ” Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”