|R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, and More|Preliminary Injunction Filed Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’|California Woman Receives Pardon 27 Years After Killing Abuser as a Teenager|BBQ Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Shares Her Award-Winning Recipes and Signature Sauce|The Best Street Style Looks From Milan SS23 Men’s Shows|Eric Holder Jr Found Guilty of First Degree Murder of Nipsey Hussle|San Jose Sharks Name Mike Grier as NHL’s First Black General Manager|Beautiful Black Homes: Interior Designer Alvin Wayne Shares Advice for Up-and-Coming Black, Queer Designers|‘If It Were LeBron, He’d be Home’|Vice President Harris Makes Case for Gun Reform During NEA Annual Meeting

R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, and More

r-kelly-7122
Image: Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch

After being sentenced to 30 years in prison, R. Kelly has been released from the suicide watch list. His legal team stated that his inclusion on the list was a form of “cruel and unusual punishment” which prompted a clinical assessment that he then passed. Kelly was convicted on charges of sex trafficking.

Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Sexual Assault By Ike Turner

P.P. Arnold, soul singer and former member of The Ikettes, has released a new memoir, Soul Survivor, with includes a claim of being raped by Ike Turner. Arnold also states that Tina Turner wanted her kicked out of the group due to suspicions of Ike being romantically involved with her.

Travis Scott Adds Second Date to First Solo Concert Since AstroWorld

Due to his already sold-out show at the 02 Arena in London, rapper Travis Scott has added a second date. The show is his first solo concert following the tragic events that took place at his AstroWorld Festival last year.

Rhode Island Senator Faces Backlash After Posting Twerking Video

In an effort to promote votership, Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack posted a video of herself twerking on a beach in a bikini on TikTok. The video sparked intense outrage from many across the country who did not take well to her efforts. Following the remarks across social media, Mack posted a tweet that stated ” Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.