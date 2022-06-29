|Supreme Court Reinstates Republican Drawn Louisiana Electoral Map in Louisiana|R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison|10 Linen Dresses to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe|Chef Omar Tate Partners With Bombay Bramble Gin for Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers|Bruce’s Beach Finally Returned to Black Family|McDonald’s Teams Up With Marcus Graham Project to Help Cultivate Diverse New Class of Marketing Professionals|AltFinance Celebrates First-Year Success With $2 Million Dollar Commitment to HBCUs|Fannie Mae Releases Plan to Make Housing More Accessible to Black Americans|These Sleek, Tech-Forward Home Devices Are Worth Splurging On|The NBA Hops on the Metaverse With a New Mobile App to Level Up Your Basketball Skills

R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison

r. kelly
Image: Amie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Following his conviction on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, disgraced singer/songwriter R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, reports CNN.

According to the report, prosecutors requested that the judge sentence Kelly to more than 25 years behind bars. His team of lawyers asked for 10 or fewer, claiming the prosecutors’ request was “tantamount to a life sentence.”

“He committed these crimes using his fame and stardom as both a shield, which prevented close scrutiny or condemnation of his actions,” stated the federal prosecutors. “And a sword, which gave him access to wealth and a network of enablers to facilitate his crimes, and an adoring fan base from which to cull his victims.”

As U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly began reading his sentence, survivors of Kelly’s abuse held hands and prayed. Meanwhile, Kelly was emotionless as the sentence was read.

“You left in your wake a trail of broken lives,” Donnelly told Kelly,

During sentencing, Donnelly said she acknowledged the childhood sexual abuse that Kelly experienced by a family member and a landlord.

“It may explain, at least in part, what led to your behavior,” the judge said. “It most surely is not an excuse.”

Last September, Kelly was found guilty on nine counts, including one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law. Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York accused Kelly of using his status as a celebrity and a “network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification.”

The five-week federal trial included testimony from witnesses who said they were sexually and physically abused by Kelly. The court also heard from people involved with orchestrating the disgraced R&B singer’s 1994 marriage to the late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old and after he allegedly got her pregnant.

Jovante Cunningham, a former backup singer for Kelly, lauded the sentence handed out by the judge.

“I started this journey 30 years ago,” Cunningham said outside the court after the hearing. “There wasn’t a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for Black and Brown girls. I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors and very pleased with the outcome.”

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who did not address the court because of several other criminal cases that Kelly is facing, said she “rejects that he is this monster.”

“He accepts that he is a flawed individual,” Bonjean said, “but he is not this one-dimensional monster that the government has portrayed and the media has portrayed.”

R. Kelly’s only comment was when he said that he wouldn’t speak: “Yes, your honor, that’s my wish.”

Before his sentence was handed down, the court heard statements from seven of Kelly’s victims, including Jane Doe 2, who testified at trial.

“It’s been 23 years since we knew each other, and you’ve victimized a lot of girls since then,” she said, addressing Kelly. “Now it’s your turn to have your freedom taken from you,” she continued.

Kelly’s trial was seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement ,which culminated in the premiere of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series in early 2019. The R&B singer was indicted on child pornography charges in Illinois in 2008 but was later acquitted.

“No one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims,” said attorney Gloria Allred, who represented three of the victims who had testified. “But at least it’s time for Mr. Kelly to be accountable.”

Bonjean said she plans to appeal Kelly’s sentence.

“We were prepared for it,” Bonjean said of the sentence. “We are now prepared to fight this appeal.”

Kelly has been jailed in Brooklyn without bail since 2019. He still faces child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges in Chicago, where the trial is scheduled to begin on August 15, 2022.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.